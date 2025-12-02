Under S$20, S$50 and S$80: 21 budget-friendly Christmas presents that impress without breaking the bank

Shopping for Christmas gifts on a budget? The good news is: A good gift doesn’t have to be expensive. As the adage goes, it’s the thought that counts, right? Instead of training your eyes on fanciful window displays that are stuffed with designer gear, consider what your giftee really needs and skip past unnecessary wants.

Here is a selection of gift ideas that will make ideal presents for everyone from colleagues, church mates, neighbours, and friends who send you last-minute party invitations. Ranging from under S$20, under S$50 and under S$80, these 21 gift ideas let you gift with pizazz and won’t empty out your wallet.

S$20 AND UNDER

HOOGA BLACK SERIES SANITIZER GEL, S$11.90