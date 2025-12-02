Under S$20, S$50 and S$80: 21 budget-friendly Christmas presents that impress without breaking the bank
Just 21 ways to please the people around you with a festive gift – without having to splurge on it.
Shopping for Christmas gifts on a budget? The good news is: A good gift doesn’t have to be expensive. As the adage goes, it’s the thought that counts, right? Instead of training your eyes on fanciful window displays that are stuffed with designer gear, consider what your giftee really needs and skip past unnecessary wants.
Here is a selection of gift ideas that will make ideal presents for everyone from colleagues, church mates, neighbours, and friends who send you last-minute party invitations. Ranging from under S$20, under S$50 and under S$80, these 21 gift ideas let you gift with pizazz and won’t empty out your wallet.
S$20 AND UNDER
HOOGA BLACK SERIES SANITIZER GEL, S$11.90
Along with the Christmas festivities comes flu season, which is why hand sanitiser is ever more a necessity during the celebratory period. Make a chic gift out of it with this stylishly packaged economy-sized bottle.
Available at Hooga.
SHADESG PAPYRUS + WOOD SOLID PERFUME, S$15
This popular perfumed balm features a blend of moss, bergamot, violet, Palo Santo and sandalwood notes.
Available at ShadeSG.
MUJI MINI WATER-REPELLENT BOSTON BAG, S$16.90
Ride the bag charm wave with this mini pouch that doubles as a cute bag charm.
Available at Muji.
BATH & BODY WORKS COFFEE & WHISKEY HAND SOAP, S$17
This is not just any hand soap. Formulated to smell like Irish whiskey with splash of vanilla and a hint of coffee, this smells so good your giftee might mistake it for a stiff drink.
Available at Bath & Body Works.
UNIQLO YU NAGABA UT GRAPHIC T-SHIRT, S$19.90
Anyone will appreciate a good T-shirt – particularly one by Uniqlo, which never fails to deliver with interesting designs.
Available at Uniqlo.
RITUALS HOMME FOAMING SHOWER GEL, S$20
Give the guy something useful. This classy-looking shower gel not only looks great in the bathroom, it also packs a punch with its invigorating scent. Options for women are also available.
Available at Rituals.
THE PAPER BUNNY MINI REUSABLE BAG, S$20
A practical, small-sized recyclable bag that you’d actually want to carry for its chic design. Bonus – when not in use, it can be folded and tucked away neatly into a compact pouch that comes with it.
Available at The Paper Bunny.
S$50 AND UNDER
CHARLES & KEITH IVETTE WOVEN CARD HOLDER, S$23.90
Simple, yet interesting, this minimalist card holder makes both a functional and aesthetically elegant gift.
Available at Charles & Keith.
MAISON 21G NOURISHING LIP BALM, S$25
A luxurious lip balm enriched with vitamin E, shea butter, beeswax, olive and almond oils, that can also be used as an intensive overnight lip mask.
Available at Maison 21G.
THE BODY SHOP GINGER SCALP CARE SCRUB, S$33
Scalp care is important but often overlooked. This invigorating scrub makes a thoughtful gift, considering how it’s a product most people have yet to add to their hair-care routine.
Available at The Body Shop.
AESOP IMMEDIATE MOISTURE FACIAL HYDROSOL, S$37
Anything from Aesop is a welcome gift, including this handy bottle of facial mist in a portable size that’s great for a quick spritz and pick-me-up.
Available at Aesop.
THE ORDINARY THE MINI ICONS SET, S$41
A trio of skincare basics from this popular brand that are also among its bestsellers – the glycolic acid toner exfoliates gently, while the hyaluronic acid and niacinamide serums work to hydrate, smoothen and brighten skin.
Available at Sephora.
POSTCARD HOTEL LOBBY ANYWHERE FRAGRANCE, S$45
Gift someone who’s into unusual scents a perfume inspired by a five-star hotel lobby – a concoction of bergamot, vanilla, orange blossom, earl grey tea, apricot, lemon zest and musk.
Available at Postcard.
CASETIFY CUSTOM EARBUDS CASE, S$50
A gift with a personal touch – this sleek-looking earbuds case can be personalised with an inscription in the font of your choice.
Available at Casetify.
S$80 AND UNDER
ME ISSEY MIYAKE LAYER SOCKS, S$58
Can’t get the Issey Miyake iPhone pocket on a budget, but you can certainly indulge someone special with a fun pair of designer socks from the label.
Available at Club 21.
CASIO LTP-1303DD-2AV, S$62
This Casio timepiece isn’t just affordable but also elegant and stylish. It stands out with its powder blue dial – it also comes available in other colours including black, silver and pink.
Available at Casio outlets.
JING BOTANICS THE REVITALIZING HAIR AND SCALP SERUM, S$68
This scalp serum features a healing botanical complex made with 18 TCM herbal and plant extracts, among other scalp-nourishing ingredients to reduce hair loss and support hair growth.
Available at Jing Botanics.
IZIPIZI #D QUIET GREEN PANTOS SUNGLASSES, S$69
Sunnies aren’t just an accessory but a necessity. You’d want this model for yourself – it comes in a timeless shape but a rarely seen jade-green shade.
Available at Izipizi.
BAGGU MEDIUM CARGO CROSSBODY, S$69
A lightweight, spacious bag with multiple compartments for easy organising of belongings – this carrier ticks all the boxes for a practical, unisex, everyday bag.
Available at Swee Lee.
BEYOND THE VINES MESH POOFY LAPTOP SLEEVE, S$69
This padded laptop bag doesn’t just offer ample protection for a laptop, and also comes with inner compartments for organising tech accessories.
Available at Beyond the Vines.
ELEMIS RADIANT CLEANSING DISCOVERY KIT, S$78
Great skin begins with proper cleansing – this Elemis set is an introduction to a selection of the brand’s cleansers in a range of textures and formulations that will do the job gently.
Available at Sephora.