Under S$20, S$50 and S$80: 21 budget-friendly Christmas presents that impress without breaking the bank
Just 21 ways to please the people around you with a festive gift – without having to splurge on it.

(Art: Jasper Loh)

Tan Wei Lin
02 Dec 2025 07:21AM
Shopping for Christmas gifts on a budget? The good news is: A good gift doesn’t have to be expensive. As the adage goes, it’s the thought that counts, right? Instead of training your eyes on fanciful window displays that are stuffed with designer gear, consider what your giftee really needs and skip past unnecessary wants.

Here is a selection of gift ideas that will make ideal presents for everyone from colleagues, church mates, neighbours, and friends who send you last-minute party invitations. Ranging from under S$20, under S$50 and under S$80, these 21 gift ideas let you gift with pizazz and won’t empty out your wallet.

S$20 AND UNDER

HOOGA BLACK SERIES SANITIZER GEL, S$11.90

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Hooga)

Along with the Christmas festivities comes flu season, which is why hand sanitiser is ever more a necessity during the celebratory period. Make a chic gift out of it with this stylishly packaged economy-sized bottle.

Available at Hooga.

SHADESG PAPYRUS + WOOD SOLID PERFUME, S$15

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Shade SG)

This popular perfumed balm features a blend of moss, bergamotviolet, Palo Santo and sandalwood notes.

Available at ShadeSG.

MUJI MINI WATER-REPELLENT BOSTON BAG, S$16.90

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Muji)

Ride the bag charm wave with this mini pouch that doubles as a cute bag charm.

Available at Muji

BATH & BODY WORKS COFFEE & WHISKEY HAND SOAP, S$17

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Bath & Bodyworks)

This is not just any hand soap. Formulated to smell like Irish whiskey with splash of vanilla and a hint of coffee, this smells so good your giftee might mistake it for a stiff drink.

Available at Bath & Body Works

UNIQLO YU NAGABA UT GRAPHIC T-SHIRT, S$19.90

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Uniqlo)

Anyone will appreciate a good T-shirt – particularly one by Uniqlo, which never fails to deliver with interesting designs.

Available at Uniqlo.

RITUALS HOMME FOAMING SHOWER GEL, S$20

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Rituals)

Give the guy something useful. This classy-looking shower gel not only looks great in the bathroom, it also packs a punch with its invigorating scent. Options for women are also available.

Available at Rituals

THE PAPER BUNNY MINI REUSABLE BAG, S$20

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: The Paper Bunny)

A practical, small-sized recyclable bag that you’d actually want to carry for its chic design. Bonus – when not in use, it can be folded and tucked away neatly into a compact pouch that comes with it.

Available at The Paper Bunny.

S$50 AND UNDER

CHARLES & KEITH IVETTE WOVEN CARD HOLDER, S$23.90

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Charles & Keith)

Simple, yet interesting, this minimalist card holder makes both a functional and aesthetically elegant gift.

Available at Charles & Keith.

MAISON 21G NOURISHING LIP BALM, S$25

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Maison 21G)

A luxurious lip balm enriched with vitamin E, shea butter, beeswax, olive and almond oils, that can also be used as an intensive overnight lip mask.

Available at Maison 21G

THE BODY SHOP GINGER SCALP CARE SCRUB, S$33

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: the Body Shop)

Scalp care is important but often overlooked. This invigorating scrub makes a thoughtful gift, considering how it’s a product most people have yet to add to their hair-care routine.

Available at The Body Shop.

AESOP IMMEDIATE MOISTURE FACIAL HYDROSOL, S$37

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Aesop)

Anything from Aesop is a welcome gift, including this handy bottle of facial mist in a portable size that’s great for a quick spritz and pick-me-up.

Available at Aesop.

THE ORDINARY THE MINI ICONS SET, S$41

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: The Ordinary)

A trio of skincare basics from this popular brand that are also among its bestsellers – the glycolic acid toner exfoliates gently, while the hyaluronic acid and niacinamide serums work to hydrate, smoothen and brighten skin.

Available at Sephora

POSTCARD HOTEL LOBBY ANYWHERE FRAGRANCE, S$45

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Postcard)

Gift someone who’s into unusual scents a perfume inspired by a five-star hotel lobby – a concoction of bergamot, vanilla, orange blossom, earl grey tea, apricot, lemon zest and musk.

Available at Postcard

CASETIFY CUSTOM EARBUDS CASE, S$50

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Casetify)

A gift with a personal touch – this sleek-looking earbuds case can be personalised with an inscription in the font of your choice.

Available at Casetify

S$80 AND UNDER

ME ISSEY MIYAKE LAYER SOCKS, S$58

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Issey Miyake)

Can’t get the Issey Miyake iPhone pocket on a budget, but you can certainly indulge someone special with a fun pair of designer socks from the label.

Available at Club 21.

CASIO LTP-1303DD-2AV, S$62

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Casio)

This Casio timepiece isn’t just affordable but also elegant and stylish. It stands out with its powder blue dial – it also comes available in other colours including black, silver and pink.

Available at Casio outlets. 

JING BOTANICS THE REVITALIZING HAIR AND SCALP SERUM, S$68

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Jing Botanics)

This scalp serum features a healing botanical complex made with 18 TCM herbal and plant extracts, among other scalp-nourishing ingredients to reduce hair loss and support hair growth. 

Available at Jing Botanics

IZIPIZI #D QUIET GREEN PANTOS SUNGLASSES, S$69

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Izipizi)

Sunnies aren’t just an accessory but a necessity. You’d want this model for yourself – it comes in a timeless shape but a rarely seen jade-green shade. 

Available at Izipizi

BAGGU MEDIUM CARGO CROSSBODY, S$69

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Swee Lee)

A lightweight, spacious bag with multiple compartments for easy organising of belongings – this carrier ticks all the boxes for a practical, unisex, everyday bag.

Available at Swee Lee.

BEYOND THE VINES MESH POOFY LAPTOP SLEEVE, S$69

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Beyond The Vines)

This padded laptop bag doesn’t just offer ample protection for a laptop, and also comes with inner compartments for organising tech accessories.

Available at Beyond the Vines

ELEMIS RADIANT CLEANSING DISCOVERY KIT, S$78

(Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Elemis)

Great skin begins with proper cleansing – this Elemis set is an introduction to a selection of the brand’s cleansers in a range of textures and formulations that will do the job gently.

Available at Sephora.

Source: CNA/yy

