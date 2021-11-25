21 Christmas gift ideas for everyone in your life: The K-pop fan, Netflix junkie and more
There’s something for the travel-starved, the tech-hungry, the beauty-obsessed and fashion savvy as well. Oh, we didn’t forget a couple of wild card gifts. You’re very welcome.
And so the Christmas countdown begins. Or at least for when you should be planning a gifting strategy for your inner circle – whether it's your best friend, favourite cousin, work buddy, brother or sister, mum or dad....
The possibilities, of course, are endless. But instead of blindly getting them a present based on who they are, consider something related to what they're into.
To help you get started, CNA Lifestyle lists down 21 best gift ideas to get those on your list exactly what they want. Don't forget to add a handwritten card to let them know exactly how special they truly are. Time to shop!
FOR THE HARDCORE NETFLIX BINGER
You can play the role of binge-watch enabler by making his or her extended time in front of the screen infinitely more enjoyable and comfortable.
LUMOS AURO PROJECTOR, S$299
Big is always better. This high-resolution full-sized home cinema turns every Netflix binge into a bona fide cinema experience. Better to pore over vital details like the perfection of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s Kim Seon-ho, the gore of Squid Game, what exactly Lily Collins is wearing in Emily In Paris or whatever's the next big thing. Because let's face it, he or she's probably watched these shows already a dozen times.
CUP COZY DELUXE PILLOW, US$34.99 (S$47)
What’s a movie or K-drama marathon without snacks and drinks? Enter this handy pillow that divinely completes the experience. This no-mess pillow allows the movie marathon to effortlessly move from the couch to the bed or anywhere your Wi-Fi connection dictates.
PINCH PROVISIONS BINGE-WATCHING SURVIVAL KIT, US$20 (S$27)
This kit contains 18 marathon essentials including coasters, emergency socks, snack clip, face cleansing towelettes, and a sofa yoga guide so your friend never ever has to leave the couch. Except for toilet breaks.
https://www.pinchprovisions.com/products/binge-watching-survival-kit
FOR THE HIPSTER WHO ALSO LOVES TECH
The whole point of going high-tech is to make life easier. Now who will complain about that?
MOLESKIN SMART WRITING SET WITH PEN CASE, US$179 (S$241)
Yes, we know, this seems rather analogue on the surface. But it's different and quirky enough since most techies probably have everything already. This low-fi meets high-tech offering from Moleskin lets you upload scribbles on paper onto digital devices. The premium set contains a smart pen, a large ruled smart notebook and an elegant smart pen case.
https://www.moleskine.com/en-us/
ELECTROHOME KINGSTON 7-IN-1 VINTAGE VINYL RECORD PLAYER STEREO SYSTEM, US$250 (S$337)
Don’t let its old school exterior fool you. High-tech music buffs will dig this Bluetooth-enabled, seven-in-one beauty that plays vinyl and CD. Its hand-crafted, acoustically tuned wood cabinet checks off the sound quality box.
POLAROID ONESTEP2 VF INSTANT FILM CAMERA, S$208
This beats the camera on most phones. Besides taking snaps and selfies, it can also do long exposures with light painting. The camera also has automatic and manual modes and two built-in lenses, allowing you to swap between portrait or landscape modes. And it can be triggered by sound or movement.
FOR THE OBSESSIVE K-POP FAN
K-pop fans are fiercely loyal. You’d do well to first identify exactly which K-pop idol group your giftee’s allegiance lies with. Official merch is a good place to start.
BTS LIGHT STICK MAP OF THE SOUL SPECIAL EDITION, S$120
K-pop fans will tell you that a light stick is unique to K-pop and that each idol group has its own unique light sticks. Used at concerts and live performances, fans wave the light sticks to show their full support for their idols. This BTS light stick comes with a BTS pouch, a BTS strap and seven special mini photo cards.
https://www.btsmerchonline.com/
FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI LINK ALOHA PACKAGE, S$199
Not every fan is into card collecting or trading, some just prefer to keep snaps of their bias. Enter this handy instant Polaroid that can turn any image of K-idols into a personal collectible.
BLACKPINK ICE CREAM HOODIE, US$65 (S$88)
From tees and sweaters to pins, idol merch is always a good idea. Just make sure it's authentic.
FOR THE BEAUTY JUNKIE
Beauty products are always a hit among women (and men, too, of course). Watch your recipient’s face light up with the biggest megawatt smile with these.
JO MALONE ADVENT CALENDAR, S$710
What’s Christmas for a beauty junkie without an advent calendar? But this isn’t just any advent calendar, this fantastical one by Jo Malone contains a gleaming selection of exclusive products and festive fragrances. Blink and you'll miss this beauty extravaganza forever.
Available at Jo Malone outlets.
ANDY WARHOL X SK-II PITERA ESSENCE LIMITED EDITION, S$238
This isn’t just another bottle of essence. This meaningful collaboration with pop icon Andy Warhol is in fact a beauty propaganda that spreads positivity. Tapping Warhol’s famous quotes: “All is pretty”, “If everybody is not a beauty, then nobody is”, “I’ve never met a person I wouldn’t call a beauty”, each bottle is a reminder that we are enough.
DR DENNIS GROSS LIMITED-EDITION PEWTER DRX SPECTRALITE FACEWARE PRO, S$720
Give the gift of good skin to your pal who has been lamenting about lines and zit. This RoboCop-like mask comes souped up with a combination of 100 lights in red mode and 62 lights in blue mode to smooth wrinkles, diminish discolouration, and clear acne. Use it for three minutes a day and he/she should see results in two weeks.
FOR THE FASHION SAVVY
The fashion set responds particularly well to name dropping.
HERMES NAIL FILES, S$58 FOR A BOX OF 12
The devil is in the details. This trendy box of nail files will no doubt make a chart topper on the #CheapestThings list.
CROCS CLASSIC BAE CLOG, S$89.98
Because ugly shoes continue to reign. Basic Crocs won’t score you any fashion points but this upgraded version will – Jibbitz charms sold separately. But if you're one of those ‘go big or go home’ homies, know that the Balenciaga X Crocs series is up for grabs
CHANEL BROOCH IN METAL, RESIN AND DIAMANTES, S$760
For the uninitiated, Chanel brooches are collectibles. Each rendition can be traced precisely back to a period in time. Help your giftee remember 2021 with fondness.
FOR THE TRAVEL-STARVED
That would be most of us. For your loved one, consider these options to help them prep for that trip next year.
TRTL TRAVEL PILLOW, S$45.99
Whether you’re falling asleep in an Economy seat or on your Secret Lab chair, save your neck with this travel pillow. The three interconnected bands inside its hypoallergenic fleece exterior promises to hold your head in a better sleep position. Plus its winning padded scarf appearance puts to shame traditional travel pillows that are cumbersome to lug around.
LOUIS VUITTON LONDON XMAS CLEMENCE NOTEBOOK, S$415
Love London? This designer notebook perfectly captures the best of the English capital, albeit with an unmissable Vuitton twist. An option for when they're doing a travel diary.
https://ap.louisvuitton.com/eng-sg/
RIMOWA ORIGINAL CABIN MOON, S$2,360
Out of this world travel begins with a special-edition luggage. Named the Original Cabin Moon suitcase, of which there are only 750 numbered pieces – a nod to the 750,000km round trip journey between the brand’s headquarters in Cologne and the moon, it takes on a crater-like appearance that mimics the surface of the moon. The white and red leather edging that trims the bag pays homage to astronauts’ space suits.
Rimowa is available at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
WILD CARD OPTIONS FOR EVERYONE ELSE
For those on the list who don't quite fit into any of the categories we've mentioned, here are some extras to consider for the coffee-lover, fitness buff and plant enthusiast.
EMBER TEMPERATURE-CONTROL CERAMIC MUG, S$169
Nothing is worse than cold coffee – too tart for the taste bud and will no doubt wreck havoc in the tummy. This "smart" mug ingeniously keeps your coffee warm for up to 80 minutes. The matching saucer is in fact a charging dock that allows you to programme the libation exactly to your preferred drink temperature.
LUULAA CLEOPATRA CERAMIC VASE, S$49
You can’t go wrong with this gift. Plant parents will love this handmade vase while non-plant parents can use this as an ornament to add a spark to an empty corner.
MIRROR'S THE MIRROR, US$1,445 (S$1,947)
Why do you need a personal trainer when you can have the Mirror? From live sessions to on-demand classes – it offers a selection of more than 50 genres of at-home workouts including HIIT, yoga and boxing – this baby has got you covered. Its mirrored appearance allows you to check your form in the reflection.