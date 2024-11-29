Christmas gift guide: 15 perfumes for the 'very mindful', the 'very demure’ and the 'very cutesy'
The extremely catchy phrase coined by a TikTok creator is surprisingly applicable to the gifting season.
If you got a dollar for every time you heard the catchphrase “very mindful, very demure” this year, you’ll likely be a little rich fella by now. The TikTok video in which content creator Jools Lebron detailed her “very demure” work outfit and “very mindful” makeup, albeit with her signature brand of cutesy has racked up 48 million views and counting. Safe to say that her now-iconic catchphrase has gone viral.
The extremely catchy phrase has since been used on everything else besides outfits and makeup, and it’s surprisingly applicable to Christmas gifting. Has your giftee started being very mindful of late? Might she lean more towards being very demure? Or she could be very cutesy? Either way, we’ve got your covered. Below are 15 perfumes for the ‘very mindful’, the ‘very cutesy’ and the ‘very demure’.
FOR THE "VERY MINDFUL"
Olfaction or the sense of smell has the remarkable ability to calm frazzled nerves. In particular, lavender, lemongrass, jasmine, ylang-ylang, rose and even vanilla are known to be among the most soothing scents. Below are five perfumes that are perfect for gifting to those who are looking to get into a very mindful state.
1. HERMES BARENIA PARFUM, S$128 FOR 30ML
Don’t be misled by its namesake, Barenia is not a leathery perfume. Fact is, it comes from the chypre lineage – the most elegant perfume structure – that is a mix of a citrus note, an opulent floral note and a woody note. Sounds complicated? Because the assorted notes represent the multi-facets of a woman. A smart woman shouldn’t have to settle for less when she can have everything, no?
Available at Hermes boutiques.
2. LE LABO LAVANDE 31, S$ 136 FOR 15ML
Close your eyes and take a whiff. For a moment, you might be fooled into thinking that you’re standing in the middle of a lavender field but only for a brief moment. It won’t be long before other "dirty" notes of tonka and neuroli sneak up on you. This ingenious mix of clean and dirty notes offers up a recognisable yet truly unique scent that is regeneratively uplifting.
Available at Le Lebo boutiques.
3. AESOP VIRERE EAU DE PARFUM, S$185 FOR 50ML
Virere, which means "to be green" or "to be full of life", is anchored in the restorative power of the great outdoors. The green energy of Aesop’s 11th addition to its fragrance collection – the renewing scent is the culmination of sunlit bergamot, fresh figs, rich cedar and lush greenery – clears the mind from the hustle of the city and sets the tone for self-healing.
Available at Aesop signature stores and https://www.aesop.com/sg/.
3. MAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN APOM, S$343 FOR 70ML
APOM, short for ‘"a part of me", was originally created in 2009 as two fragrances: One for men and one for women. They have since been unified into a single, genderless scent. Equal parts green, ambery and floral, this new scent smells familiar like its celebrated predecessors yet breathes fresh air with a raw luminous burst of dreamy ylang-ylang and white musk accents.
Available at the Maison Francis Kurkdjian boutique.
4. BOTTEGA VENETA ACQUA SALE, S$630
Remember how you smell after a swim in the sea? The enveloping scent of saltwater on the skin pretty much sums up the Acqua Sale. What’s of note is the shape of the mouth-blown glass bottle which is a nod to the lagoon of Venice. Like a ripple in water, its organic form emphasises the experience of touch as much as smell.
Available at Bottega Veneta stores at MBS and Paragon.
FOR THE "VERY DEMURE"
What does a modern demure lady smell like? Well, that depends on when you call on her. Her expansive scent wardrobe will likely cover everything from sexy irresistible to clean and green to fresh florals. Any one of these five fresh new picks below will fit nicely into her scent rotation.
1. CHLOE EAU DE PARFUM INTENSE, S$205 FOR 50ML
If you’ve always loved the OG Chloe parfum, then you’ll likely be smitten by this new iteration that is souped up by vibrant, succulent raspberry notes that accentuate the sensuality of the rose. Fresher and metaphorically more youthful, this intense version adds yet another dimension to the Chloe woman.
Available at Sephora.
2. ACQUA DI PARMA LUCE DI ROSA EAU DE PARFUM, S$220 FOR 20ML
Part of the Signatures of the Sun universe, this Bulgarian rose-based scent opens with an invigorating citrus blend of bergamot and mandarin. This luminous start is heightened by the spicy nuances of fresh black pepper and pink pepper CO2 extract, alongside the subtle accents of cardamon, setting the stage for a highly textured olfactory journey.
Available at Acqua di Parma Raffles City boutique.
3. BYREDO DESERT DAWN EAU DE PARFUM, S$297 FOR 50ML
Celebrating nature’s nuances, the perfume’s inviting sweet spices of cardamom and woody notes recall the dry heat of the desert. The enveloping warmth of sandalwood and cedarwood form a powerful heart. And the crisp, clean scent of papyrus also promises to evoke the warmth of the first rays of dawn.
Available at Byredo Ngee Ann City boutique.
4. GUERLAIN ABSOLUS ALLEGORIA ROSE AMIRA, S$352 FOR 125ML
This perfume from the Allegoria fragrance collection pays a nocturnal tribute to the queen of flowers in a Persian rose garden. Sacred swirls of frankincense and the warmth of patchouli give this rose-scented perfume a powerful yet gentle aura.
Available at Guerlain boutiques.
5. CHANEL LES EXCLUSIFS DE CHANEL EAU DE PARFUM COMETE, S$375 FOR 75ML
Inspired by the Comete necklace from Gabrielle Chanel’s 1932 high jewellery collection, this parfum is best described as optimism in a bottle. Intensely floral – it boosts fresh heliotrope, a delicate cherry blossom accord and a cloud of iris extract, this aromatic, powdery scent is master perfumer Olivier Polge’s idea of a stardust’s sillage.
Available at Chanel beauty boutiques and www.chanel.com/sg.
FOR THE "VERY CUTESY"
Being cutesy doesn’t have to involve toting a Labubu on your bag. For a less in-your-face take, consider channelling the vibe with endearing smells that evoke a range of memories from a favourite dessert to even a fictional escapade. These five perfumes do just that.
1. MAISON MARGIELA PARIS REPLICA AFTERNOON DELIGHT, S$97 FOR 30ML
The perfume captures a moment of self-indulgence, transporting the wearer to a Parisian cafe where the uplifting aroma of warm madeleines fills the air. The creamy and woody notes of sandalwood blends with the deliciousness of Madagascan vanilla pod, evoking a moment of joyful escapism.
Available at Sephora.
2. SUBLIME BY TORY BURCH, S$115 FOR 30ML
Kendall Jenner, the face of this perfume, describes this scent as “sexy” and “confident”. Jointly developed by Givaudan master perfumer Rodrigo Flores-Roux, perfumer Christine Hassan and Shiseido for Tory Burch, the alchemy of leather blended with delicate rose, osmanthus flower, earthy vetiver and bright mandarin is modern sensuality in a bottle. Burch calls Sublime a smell that “makes you feel like anything is possible”.
Available at Takashimaya, Tangs, Metro and BHG Bugis.
3. GUCCI FLORA ORCHID EAU DE PARFUM, S$155 FOR 30ML
Described as an emblem of self-love, the perfume is crafted to serve as a daily reminder to embrace joy, live with confidence and always choose positivity. The iconic Flora pattern on the bottle created by artist Vittorio Accornero for Gucci in 1966 symbolises the empowering message of women living life to the fullest. .
Available at Sephora.
4. L’ARTISAN PARFUMUER 33 ABYSSAE, S$160 FOR 50ML
Inspired by a fictional abyss that awakens only after dusk, perfumer Daphne Bugey taps soothing eucalyptus, soft rose and a smooth woody scent to create this winning formula – the perfume won Fragrance Foundation’s Best Niche Fragrance 2023 and is the most popular scent by L’Artisan Parfumuer to date.
Available at the L’Artisan Parfumuer boutique.
5. ESTEE LAUDER DESSERT FIRST PERFUME COMPACT, S$412
Christmas is when Estee Lauder comes up with the most whimsical creations. This year, the marque encourages you to have your cake and eat it too. This exquisite limited-edition collectible compact perfume designed by luxury jewellery designer and storyteller Monica Rich Kosann is a reminder that having dessert first is always a good idea. Inside is a Pleasures-scented solid perfume.
Available at Estee Lauder counters.