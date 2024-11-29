Christmas gift guide: 15 perfumes for the 'very mindful', the 'very demure’ and the 'very cutesy'

If you got a dollar for every time you heard the catchphrase “very mindful, very demure” this year, you’ll likely be a little rich fella by now. The TikTok video in which content creator Jools Lebron detailed her “very demure” work outfit and “very mindful” makeup, albeit with her signature brand of cutesy has racked up 48 million views and counting. Safe to say that her now-iconic catchphrase has gone viral.

The extremely catchy phrase has since been used on everything else besides outfits and makeup, and it’s surprisingly applicable to Christmas gifting. Has your giftee started being very mindful of late? Might she lean more towards being very demure? Or she could be very cutesy? Either way, we’ve got your covered. Below are 15 perfumes for the ‘very mindful’, the ‘very cutesy’ and the ‘very demure’.

FOR THE "VERY MINDFUL"

Olfaction or the sense of smell has the remarkable ability to calm frazzled nerves. In particular, lavender, lemongrass, jasmine, ylang-ylang, rose and even vanilla are known to be among the most soothing scents. Below are five perfumes that are perfect for gifting to those who are looking to get into a very mindful state.