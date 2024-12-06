Watch gift guide: 15 timepieces under S$200 to S$3,000, from Timex, Swatch, Tudor and more
Make a lasting impression this festive season with the gift of a timepiece this festive season. From style connoisseurs to avid adventurers and tech enthusiasts, our list of 15 watches offers something special for every wrist.
The holiday season is the perfect excuse to indulge – and not just in festive feasts or lavish parties. Whether you’re rewarding yourself for conquering another whirlwind year or picking out the ultimate gift for your loved one, few things match the thoughtfulness of a beautifully crafted watch. More than a practical accessory, it’s a statement of style, symbol of time well spent, and sometimes, even an heirloom in the making.
Ranging from playful designs and sporty stunners to high-tech marvels and polished classics, this gift guide features 15 standout timepieces to suit every personality and budget.
With prices starting below S$200, these watches perfectly combine style and sentiment. After all, there’s no better way to celebrate the season of giving than with a gift that ticks all the right boxes.
WATCHES UNDER S$200
1. Anne Klein (AK-5176CHGB), S$128
Looking for the perfect gift that combines sophistication and versatility at a great price? This vintage-style bracelet watch is a great choice.
Featuring a gorgeous 25mm oval stainless-steel case and Roman numeral dial, this watch effortlessly balances vintage charm with modern sophistication. Dressed in a chic gold-tone finish, it transitions seamlessly from the office to a fancy dinner and drinks after, making it the ultimate accessory for the woman who appreciates understated refinement and a touch of individuality.
Available at BHG Bugis, OG People’s Park and Clout9.com.sg.
2. Timex Standard x Peanuts Christmas, S$185
Charming and nostalgic, this is the ideal gift for Peanuts fans or anyone who loves their style with a side of whimsy. The versatile 40mm Timex Standard watch is updated with a playful holiday spin.
Housed within its silver-tone stainless steel case is Snoopy, everyone’s favourite beagle, front and centre on the dial.
And because it’s Timex, practicality is part of the package. The quick-release blue leather strap lets you refresh your look in seconds, while the brand’s signature Indiglo night light allows you to tell the time in the dark with the push of a button. It’s water-resistant for everyday adventures (just skip the poolside dives), making it as functional as it is fun.
Available at Timex.
3. Adidas Originals Project Three, S$188
A cool mix of streetwear-inspired edge and everyday ease, this watch is set to elevate anyone’s wrist game. Dressed in candyfloss-pink, this model’s 42mm eco-ceramic case and bio-resin strap offer durability and comfort, while its tough mineral glass and reliable Timex quartz movement ensure it can keep up with any lifestyle. Boasting Adidas Originals’ unmistakable retro vibe, this watch is the choice for someone who dares to be different.
Available at Clout9.com.sg.
WATCHES UNDER S$500
1. Swatch Neon Party To The Max, S$220
Whether it’s a gift for someone with a huge personality or a trendsetter who adores colour, this timepiece makes for the perfect wrist candy for the festive season.
Fun and unapologetically audacious – just like the holidays should be – this oversized 47mm scene-stealer is inspired by the iconic 90’s Swatch Chrono. Brimming with vibrant energy, it features a multi-coloured dial with a minute track, tachymeter scale and glow-in-the-dark pink and blue hands, all protected by eco-friendly bio-sourced glass. The transparent matte blue bio-sourced case, accented with a matching bezel, bright orange details and multi-coloured pushers, brings serious retro vibes with a modern twist. A matte black strap with blue highlights – also made entirely from bio-sourced materials – ties it all together.
Available at Swatch.
2. Humism Kato 39mm, US$441/S$592
Inspired by the 1950s kinetic art movement, this six-year-old Singaporean watch brand transforms time into dynamic art with its moving dial designs. A play on concentric circles, the 48 petals on the dial here shift constantly, creating a hypnotic pattern that culminates in a stunning visual crescendo of a blooming flower. Housed in a surgical steel case, the watch is driven by a Seiko (SII) NH35A Automatic movement and comes with an Italian full-grain leather strap.
Beyond the artistic allure of its watches, Humism is a design studio with a social heart, donating 2 per cent of its web-store sales to Mercy Relief, which supports disaster response across Asia. So if you’re looking for a watch as meaningful as it is mesmerising, this is it.
Available at Humism.
3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (Bluetooth, 40mm), S$448
Looking for something for a fitness lover, tech enthusiast, or someone who’s ready to start 2025 with their best foot forward? Then the all-new Galaxy Watch 7 is perfect because nothing says “I care” like its perfect blend of style and innovation.
Equipped with Samsung’s latest cutting-edge 3nm processor, this smartwatch delivers lightning-fast performance, from tracking over 100 workouts to checking weather updates, all while optimising battery life for all-day use. Its upgraded BioActive Sensor with 13 LEDs offers next-level precision in monitoring heart rate, body composition and even menstrual cycle tracking.
For adventurers, the dual-frequency GPS offers the most accurate location tracking yet, guiding you effortlessly even in dense urban jungles. With best-in-class sleep analysis powered by AI – including snoring detection, sleep scoring and personalised tips – it helps build better nightly habits. Housed in a durable aluminium case with sapphire glass and also available in green, this watch promises to keep on giving through Christmas and beyond.
Available at Samsung.
WATCHES UNDER S$1,000
1. Boldr Safari Silver Fox, US$603/S$809
Here’s a cool watch for style connoisseurs. Its standout Superkuro Musou black dial absorbs light to create a strikingly deep and mysterious void that mirrors the elegance and enigma of the elusive silver fox. With no logo or indices, the dial’s stark, minimalist design lets its rich black finish take centre stage, symbolising unexplored depths and hidden adventures.
Made from sandblasted stainless steel, the 40mm unisex watch is rugged yet sophisticated. With 200m water resistance, a screw-down crown, and durable quick-release FKM rubber strap, it’s ready for any journey. Custom hands with Japan Super-LumiNova and double-sided AR-coated sapphire glass ensure excellent visibility in low light and durability. Adding to its charm, an exhibition caseback reveals the reliable SII NH38A automatic movement and artwork of a silver fox – a nod to the time-only watch’s namesake.
Available at Boldr.
2. Vesuviate Attivo-Duplex, US$545/S$732
This Christmas, surprise the frequent traveller in your life with a timepiece by Vesuviate – a Singaporean microbrand that blends style and functionality in its watches.
As the name suggests, the Vesuviate Attivo-Duplex features a unique dual-movement design powered by two Peacock SL-7020 Gilt automatic calibres. Arranged in an easy-to-read diagonal layout, it allows the wearer to track two time zones simultaneously, making it perfect for those on the go. Offered in six colours, the watch boasts a distinctive 39mm by 46.2mm squarish case shape, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and hardened stainless steel construction for durability.
Available at Vesuviate.
3. Seiko Prospex Speedtimer SSC951P1, S$963.60
This limited edition is a great gift for the sporty, capturing the dynamic energy of basketball with its unexpected vibrant copper dial featuring a sunray-brushed finish and black sub-dials. The sub-dial at six o’clock not only tracks constant seconds, but also serves as a power reserve indicator, ensuring you’re always in control.
Powered by Seiko’s proprietary V192 solar-powered quartz chronograph movement, this timepiece promises eco-friendly precision for up to six months on a full charge.
The 39mm stainless steel case is durable and water-resistant to 100m, while the curved sapphire crystal ensures scratch resistance for any adventure. With just 1,000 pieces produced, the watch is distributed exclusively through the Thong Sia Group for Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia and Brunei, at Seiko Boutiques and selected authorised retailers.
Available at Seiko boutique.
WATCHES UNDER S$2,000
1. G-Shock Master of G Mudmaster GWG-B1000EC-1A, S$1,149
This is the essential tool watch for the hardcore adventurer who thrives on pushing boundaries. A high-end evolution of the Mudman series, the solar-powered timepiece combines rugged durability with cutting-edge tech.
The model boasts an array of functions like Barometer and Altimeter displays, while its Bluetooth functionality unlocks features like mission logs, alarms and a location indicator to guide its wearer through uncharted terrain with ease. Made from carbon fibre-reinforced resin and forged metal, the commanding 58.7mm by 52.1mm Mudmaster is built to withstand the harshest elements with resistance to shock, vibration and mud.
Available at G-Shock.
2. Tissot Chemin des Tourelles Powermatic 80 42mm, S$1,200
Named after the street that leads to the home of Tissot in the Swiss mountains, this handsome 42mm timepiece combines classic aesthetics with modern innovation. Its silver sunray dial features faceted baton hour markers that play with light in the subtlest, most refined way.
Powered by the state-of-the-art Nivachron Powermatic 80 movement, it offers a generous 80-hour power reserve. With a see-through caseback and quick-release interchangeable bracelet, this heirloom-worthy timepiece is versatile yet sophisticated.
Available at Tissot.
3. Zelos Watches Nova 37mm Teal, US$899/S$1,206
This striking watch makes for a perfect choice for anyone who appreciates the exquisite art of watchmaking. The timepiece’s polished stainless steel case frames a captivating fume teal dial, brought to life with a sunburst CNC guilloche pattern that reflects light beautifully. The watch pairs effortlessly with any outfit, whether it’s a sharp suit or weekend denim. Its black Horween leather strap adds a touch of vintage charm, while its 50m water resistance ensures it’s practical as well.
Available at Zelos.
WATCHES UNDER S$3,000
1. Gucci G-Timeless, S$2,300
The fashion-savvy will love how this 29mm timepiece oozes sophistication with its perfect mix of elegant minimalism and contemporary Italian flair. Flaunting an easy-to-wear polished stainless steel case with a grooved bezel, this quartz model catches attention with its sunray dial in metallic pink. Adding visual interest and subtle brilliance are two diamonds set at 9 and 3 o’clock, alongside the fashion house’s iconic interlocking “G” logo and Gucci lettering.
Available at Gucci.
2. Tag Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph, S$2,700
Rev up the excitement this Christmas with this high-octane timepiece inspired by the world of motorsport. Designed for thrill-seekers, who crave speed and precision, this quartz-movement chronograph blends rugged performance with bold design. Its striking blue dial with a tachymeter scale is teamed with a vibrant orange rubber strap that’s set to make a statement on or off the track. Crafted from robust steel and topped with scratch-proof sapphire crystal, this online-exclusive model is ready to handle the demands of life in the fast lane.
Available at Tag Heuer.
3. Tudor 1926, S$2,850
A gift like this classic timepiece is one that never goes out of style. Paying tribute to the year the brand was founded by Rolex creator Hans Wilsdorf, this iconic unisex line is renowned for its sophisticated and resolutely timeless looks.
Presented on a brown leather strap, the 39mm stainless steel watch flaunts a domed dial with a delicately embossed design, which lends a vintage charm to it. Subtle details like numeral appliques, arrow-shaped hour markers and sword-shaped hands create a captivating play of light. Powered by the reliable Calibre T601 self-winding movement and water resistant to 100m, the Tudor 1926 also comes with a five-year international guarantee.
Available at Tudor.