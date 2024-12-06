Watch gift guide: 15 timepieces under S$200 to S$3,000, from Timex, Swatch, Tudor and more

The holiday season is the perfect excuse to indulge – and not just in festive feasts or lavish parties. Whether you’re rewarding yourself for conquering another whirlwind year or picking out the ultimate gift for your loved one, few things match the thoughtfulness of a beautifully crafted watch. More than a practical accessory, it’s a statement of style, symbol of time well spent, and sometimes, even an heirloom in the making.

Ranging from playful designs and sporty stunners to high-tech marvels and polished classics, this gift guide features 15 standout timepieces to suit every personality and budget.

With prices starting below S$200, these watches perfectly combine style and sentiment. After all, there’s no better way to celebrate the season of giving than with a gift that ticks all the right boxes.

WATCHES UNDER S$200