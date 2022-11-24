Beauty gift ideas for Christmas: Anti-ageing skincare products your loved ones are sure to use

Let’s face it: No one likes growing old. Or to be more specific, no one likes to look like an older version of themselves. Which is why the desire for a more youthful appearance is strong for many.

So while the search for the fountain of youth can prove to be a little tricky, we’ve got an easier alternative – youth in a bottle. Bid farewell to fine lines, wrinkles and sagging, and gift the promise of eternal youth this Christmas with these nine youth restoring skincare creams, lotions and potions.