Beauty gift ideas for Christmas: Anti-ageing skincare products your loved ones are sure to use
A firmer, lifted and more radiant complexion? Yes, please! Achieving a youthful complexion just got easier with these anti-ageing skincare treats.
Let’s face it: No one likes growing old. Or to be more specific, no one likes to look like an older version of themselves. Which is why the desire for a more youthful appearance is strong for many.
So while the search for the fountain of youth can prove to be a little tricky, we’ve got an easier alternative – youth in a bottle. Bid farewell to fine lines, wrinkles and sagging, and gift the promise of eternal youth this Christmas with these nine youth restoring skincare creams, lotions and potions.
FILORGA NCEF-SHOT, S$132
Inspired by mesotherapy treatments found in aesthetic doctors’ clinics, this potent anti-ageing treatment boasts the highest dose of Filorga’s patented Cellular Encapsulated Factors (NCEF) – every dose of concentrate is equivalent to one meso shot. Its cocktail of vitamins A, B, C and E, together with amino acids, minerals and antioxidants work hard to get skin looking firmer, smoother and more luminous in no time. Best bit? All it takes is just 10 days to see visible results.
Available at Filorga counters and Filorga official store on Lazada.sg
KOSE INFINITY UNLIMITED KEY SERUM, S$150
A luxurious serum that promises to unlock skin’s youth potential. It’s packed with tiny bubble-like dual capsules – nano-sized releasing capsules containing skin-compatible biomimetic actives that activate skin’s extreme skin response to strengthen its defense and retaining capsules enriched with plant oils to keep skin well-hydrated from within. A healthy and radiant complexion is yours over time.
Available at Kose counters.
L’OCCITANE IMMORTELLE DIVINE YOUTH OIL, S$178
With a name like that, your skin will thank you. The improved formula now boasts 10 per cent more Immortelle Essential Oil, so all you need is just one drop to achieve a healthy, glowing and youthful complexion. In addition, the use of the Immortelle Super Extract with its natural retinol-like effect together with vitamins A, C and E, and omegas 3, 6 and 9, helps nourish and plump the skin, and reduce fine lines, wrinkles and sagging.
Available at L’Occitane stores.
PORCELAIN PLUS BIO REST INTENSIVE NIGHT RECOVERY ELIXIR, S$240
Affectionately dubbed “Botox in a jar”, its secret lies in the use of a synthetic peptide, Syn-Ake, that mimics the freezing effects found in snake venom to give that “Botox-like” effect against fine lines and wrinkles. At the same time, its blend of bio-actives and multi-tasking complexes works hard to reduce the appearance of ageing by boosting skin’s collagen and restoring skin’s microbiome while you sleep.
Available at Porcelain Spas and Porcelainskin.com
CHANTECAILLE BIO LIFTING SERUM+, S$478
Using a blend of plant stem cells (Fun fact: Chantecaille is one of the first brands to incorporate plant stem cells in its skincare products) and five anti-wrinkle peptides, this lightweight yet deeply hydrating serum addresses pesky fine lines and expression wrinkles while nourishing, repairing and protecting the skin. The result: A lifted, smooth and sculpted complexion.
Available at Chantecaille counters at TANGS at Tang Plaza and Takashimaya.
DIOR PRESTIGE LA CREME, S$595
An intensive repairing cream that’s designed for even the most delicate of skins, it harnesses the powers of Dior’s well-loved Rose de Granville – the brand’s first cosmetic rose created for its Prestige skincare line, to visibly reverse the signs of ageing. From stem to flower, every part of the flower is used in the formula, with the newest being the combination of the plant’s sap together with two collagen-boosting peptides, to reveal a smooth, plump and luminous complexion.
Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters.
DR BARBARA STURM SUPER ANTI AGING NIGHT CREAM, S$505
Wake to a rested, refreshed and smoother looking complexion in the morning – they don’t call it beauty sleep for nothing. Enriched with a blend of peptides, purslane and vitamin E, this power-packed night cream repairs and strengthens the skin from the inside-out while optimising its natural detox processes to fight off oxidative damage that can lead to signs of ageing like wrinkles, lines and hyperpigmentation, as you slumber.
Available at Sg.drsturm.com
CHANEL SUBLIMAGE EXTRAIT, S$858
Say hello to a radiant and youthful complexion with this precious serum. The star is the newly discovered Swertia extract, derived from a rare plant found in Bhutan. Coupled with the range’s iconic vanilla planifolia (this elixir is said to also contain the highest concentration of this active extract) and precious oils, it not only helps promote skin repair but also boosts skin’s cellular renewal for enhanced skin rejuvenation.
Available at Chanel Fragrance & Beauty boutiques and counters.
LA PRAIRIE SKIN CAVIAR HARMONY L’EXTRAIT, S$1,280
As luxurious and indulgent as its name, this next-generation serum is enriched with Caviar Infinite, a blend of proprietary caviar actives to target the root of skin sagging – skin ligaments. These are the structural units found at the bottom layer of the skin responsible for keeping skin taut and supple. With diligent use, skin is strengthened, re-densified to appear lifted, firmer and toned once more.
Available at La Prairie counters.