The ultimate earth-friendly gift guide: 30 stylish presents for the eco-conscious on your list

'Tis the season of indulgence and gifting is a big part of it – a practice that isn’t always earth-friendly. We’ve all had the experience of receiving unwanted gifts or novelty items that we aren’t quite sure how to put to use. Not to mention all those Christmas wrappers and trims that are going straight into the bin once they have served their short-lived purpose.

We don’t mean to put a damper on the festivities, of course, but instead would like to do our part in turning gift-giving into a planet-friendly activity. When shopping for gifts, go the extra mile to shop for products that are made with eco-conscious or bio-based materials, feature recyclable packaging, can be upcycled, or are by brands that actively contribute to a circular economy.

Here are 30 such items that possess these qualities, and on top of these, are desirable.