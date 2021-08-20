American fashion brand Coach opens first concept store in Singapore

While waiting for your customisation to be done, you can sit back, relax and listen to a specially curated music playlist by Brooklyn-based independent record label Big Crown Records. Alternatively, pop around the corner to try your hand at a game of tikam-tikam. Each visitor can randomly pick a number from the tikam board to win exclusive Coach prizes such as a pin or patch.

The pop-up Coach concept store will run from Aug 21 to Sep 12 at 1 Teck Lim Road, from 12 to 9pm. Closed on Mondays.