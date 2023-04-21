7 things you don’t want to miss at the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse
Experience the brand’s first of a new series of immersive concept stores.
In partnership with Coach.
Coach brings the spirit of New York City (NYC) to Singapore with the ongoing Coach Play Singapore Shophouse, the first of a series of immersive concept stores that are inspired by the vibrant personality of the Big Apple and the heritage of the local community.
The largest global concept store for the fashion label to date, the shophouse venue at 5 Keong Saik Road, with its bold and vivid hues, reimagines Singapore’s rich culture through the lens of NYC.
Divided into six rooms featuring different themes which showcase the heritage and craftsmanship of the house, the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse delivers an immersive, hyper-physical experience that takes the visitor on an exciting and colourful journey into the world of Coach.
The official launch of the bespoke concept store on Apr 14 was a star-studded affair, with celebrities such as Korean star Lee Soo-hyuk, along with local artistes Lawrence Wong, Jeanette Aw, Carrie Wong, Glenn Yong and Iman Fandi adding a touch of glamour to the event.
The launch also drew celebrities from the region such as Yongsin Wongpanitnont (Yorch) from Thailand; Hakken, Jane Chuck, May Ho, Alex Ho, Phei Yong, Gaston Pong, JE Pong, Daphne Charice, Eyka Farhana and Jack Gohr from Malaysia; and Yasmin Napper and Angga Yunanda from Indonesia.
Taking a cue from the celebrities, here are the seven spots you shouldn’t miss.
1. GET UP CLOSE WITH THE ICONIC LEATHER GOODS AT COACH LOUNGE
On display at the lounge are the signature Coach pieces that are synonymous with the brand and are favourites among fans.
2. EXPLORE THE EVOLUTION OF THE HOUSE’S RICH CRAFTSMANSHIP LEGACY
Here, you’ll get to learn about the brand’s remarkable journey from its humble beginnings in 1941 to its current success and beyond.
3. REIMAGINE ARCHIVAL GEMS AND VINTAGE PIECES THROUGH COACH CREATE
A unique customisation experience awaits at the Vintage Room and you’ll get acquainted with the brand’s vintage treasures.
4. TAKE A "TRIP" ON THE NEW YORK SUBWAY
Shop the latest in the house’s leather goods, set against decor that has been inspired by the iconic New York subway.
5. ENJOY AN IMMERSIVE DIGITAL ART EXPERIENCE AT COACH WORLD
Be immersed in the fascinating story of the house’s heritage of craft, which has been reimagined through the creativity of digital art.
6. GET CREATIVE AND SHOOT VIBRANT INSTAGRAM-WORTHY SHOTS
The three-storied shophouse is resplendent with colour and creativity with a host of photo opportunities for creative and colourful pictures.
7. ARTISANAL COFFEE AND AMERICAN CLASSICS WITH A TWIST OF LOCAL FLAVOUR AT COACH CAFE
Unwind with a good cup of coffee and a tasty bite at the Coach Cafe which is a collaboration with Brawn & Brains and features exclusive items such as the Gula Melaka Milkshake. The dessert bar menu pays tribute to Coach’s heritage with various brand codes such as the hangtag, Rexy and signature ‘C’. You can even opt for an interactive experience with The Hangtag Surprise, Dream It Real S’mores and the Coach Hot Chocolate.
The Coach Play Singapore Shophouse is located at 5 Keong Saik Road. It's open from Monday to Sunday, 10am – 10pm. The Coach Cafe offers a daytime menu from 9am to 3pm and becomes a dessert bar from 6pm to 9pm. It's closed on Wednesdays.