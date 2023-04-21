7 things you don’t want to miss at the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse

Coach brings the spirit of New York City (NYC) to Singapore with the ongoing Coach Play Singapore Shophouse, the first of a series of immersive concept stores that are inspired by the vibrant personality of the Big Apple and the heritage of the local community.

The largest global concept store for the fashion label to date, the shophouse venue at 5 Keong Saik Road, with its bold and vivid hues, reimagines Singapore’s rich culture through the lens of NYC.

Divided into six rooms featuring different themes which showcase the heritage and craftsmanship of the house, the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse delivers an immersive, hyper-physical experience that takes the visitor on an exciting and colourful journey into the world of Coach.