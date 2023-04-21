Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Style & Beauty

7 things you don’t want to miss at the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Style & Beauty

7 things you don’t want to miss at the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse

Experience the brand’s first of a new series of immersive concept stores.

In partnership with Coach.

7 things you don’t want to miss at the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse

Celebrities Glenn Yong, Carrie Wong, Jeanette Aw, Lee Soo-hyuk, Lawrence Wong and Iman Fandi at the opening of Coach Play Singapore Shophouse. (Photo: Coach)

Lorraine Robert
21 Apr 2023 07:13AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2023 07:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Coach brings the spirit of New York City (NYC) to Singapore with the ongoing Coach Play Singapore Shophouse, the first of a series of immersive concept stores that are inspired by the vibrant personality of the Big Apple and the heritage of the local community.

The largest global concept store for the fashion label to date, the shophouse venue at 5 Keong Saik Road, with its bold and vivid hues, reimagines Singapore’s rich culture through the lens of NYC.

Divided into six rooms featuring different themes which showcase the heritage and craftsmanship of the house, the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse delivers an immersive, hyper-physical experience that takes the visitor on an exciting and colourful journey into the world of Coach.

Glenn Yong, Carrie Wong, Jeanette Aw, Lee Soo-Hyuk, Lawrence Wong, Iman Fandi at the opening of Coach Play Singapore Shophouse. (Photo: Coach)
Jeanette Aw. (Photo: Coach)
Lawrence Wong. (Photo: Coach)
Glenn Yong. (Photo: Coach)
Carrie Wong. (Photo: Coach)
Iman Fandi. (Photo: Coach)
Thai celebrity Yorch. (Photo: Coach)

The official launch of the bespoke concept store on Apr 14 was a star-studded affair, with celebrities such as Korean star Lee Soo-hyuk, along with local artistes Lawrence Wong, Jeanette Aw, Carrie Wong, Glenn Yong and Iman Fandi adding a touch of glamour to the event.

The launch also drew celebrities from the region such as Yongsin Wongpanitnont (Yorch) from Thailand; Hakken, Jane Chuck, May Ho, Alex Ho, Phei Yong, Gaston Pong, JE Pong, Daphne Charice, Eyka Farhana and Jack Gohr from Malaysia; and Yasmin Napper and Angga Yunanda from Indonesia.

Taking a cue from the celebrities, here are the seven spots you shouldn’t miss.

1. GET UP CLOSE WITH THE ICONIC LEATHER GOODS AT COACH LOUNGE

Coach Lounge. (Photo: Coach)

On display at the lounge are the signature Coach pieces that are synonymous with the brand and are favourites among fans.

2. EXPLORE THE EVOLUTION OF THE HOUSE’S RICH CRAFTSMANSHIP LEGACY

(Photo: Coach)

Here, you’ll get to learn about the brand’s remarkable journey from its humble beginnings in 1941 to its current success and beyond.

3. REIMAGINE ARCHIVAL GEMS AND VINTAGE PIECES THROUGH COACH CREATE

Coach Vintage. (Photo: Coach)
Coach Vintage. (Photo: Coach)
Coach Vintage. (Photo: Coach)

A unique customisation experience awaits at the Vintage Room and you’ll get acquainted with the brand’s vintage treasures. 

4. TAKE A "TRIP" ON THE NEW YORK SUBWAY

Coach Station. (Photo: Coach)

Shop the latest in the house’s leather goods, set against decor that has been inspired by the iconic New York subway.

5. ENJOY AN IMMERSIVE DIGITAL ART EXPERIENCE AT COACH WORLD 

Coach World Art Experience. (Photo: Coach)
Coach World Art Experience. (Photo: Coach)
Coach World Art Experience. (Photo: Coach)

Be immersed in the fascinating story of the house’s heritage of craft, which has been reimagined through the creativity of digital art.

6. GET CREATIVE AND SHOOT VIBRANT INSTAGRAM-WORTHY SHOTS

The three-storied shophouse is resplendent with colour and creativity with a host of photo opportunities for creative and colourful pictures.

7. ARTISANAL COFFEE AND AMERICAN CLASSICS WITH A TWIST OF LOCAL FLAVOUR AT COACH CAFE

Coach Cafe. (Photo: Coach)
Coach Cafe's The Hangtag Surprise. (Photo: Coach)
Coach Cafe's The Coach Hot Chocolate. (Photo: Coach)
Coach Cafe's Dream It Real S'mores. (Photo: Coach)
Coach Cafe's All American cheeseburger. (Photo: Coach)

Unwind with a good cup of coffee and a tasty bite at the Coach Cafe which is a collaboration with Brawn & Brains and features exclusive items such as the Gula Melaka Milkshake. The dessert bar menu pays tribute to Coach’s heritage with various brand codes such as the hangtag, Rexy and signature ‘C’. You can even opt for an interactive experience with The Hangtag Surprise, Dream It Real S’mores and the Coach Hot Chocolate.

The Coach Play Singapore Shophouse is located at 5 Keong Saik Road. It's open from Monday to Sunday, 10am – 10pm. The Coach Cafe offers a daytime menu from 9am to 3pm and becomes a dessert bar from 6pm to 9pmIt's closed on Wednesdays.

Source: CNA/yy

Related Topics

fashion celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement