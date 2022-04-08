Coach teams up with Two Men Bagel House for a New York-inspired pop-up in a Singapore shophouse

You can always trust Coach to bring a slice of the Big Apple to the Little Red Dot in the most fashionable ways possible. After last year’s nostalgia-tinged Tomorrow’s Vintage pop-up in a Kreta Ayer conservation shophouse, the classic American label is back with a second concept.

This time, Coach is teaming up with Two Men Bagel House to showcase the quintessential flavours of New York City. Located in another shophouse, this time in Duxton Hill, the pop-up features decor inspired by a traditional bagel shop.