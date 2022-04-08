Coach teams up with Two Men Bagel House for a New York-inspired pop-up in a Singapore shophouse
Head to the American fashion house's Bagel Shop in a shophouse at trendy Duxton Hill for limited edition bagels. Yes, it's fashion and food.
In partnership with Coach.
You can always trust Coach to bring a slice of the Big Apple to the Little Red Dot in the most fashionable ways possible. After last year’s nostalgia-tinged Tomorrow’s Vintage pop-up in a Kreta Ayer conservation shophouse, the classic American label is back with a second concept.
This time, Coach is teaming up with Two Men Bagel House to showcase the quintessential flavours of New York City. Located in another shophouse, this time in Duxton Hill, the pop-up features decor inspired by a traditional bagel shop.
The limited-edition menu (yes, there will be actual food) will feature four exclusive “designer” bagel combos bursting with iconic NYC flavours, complete with one-of-a-kind Coach packaging. For example, the Big Apple Red Dot comprises apple pie cream cheese with almond crunch while the 1941 Catch (a reference to the year the fashion marque was founded) is a citrus house-cured trout bagelwich with plain cream cheese and fennel. The bagels are only available to go, just like how busy New Yorkers have it, of course.
Taking centre stage within the concept store itself is Coach’s Spring 2022 collection, an exuberantly cheerful reimagination of American classics by chief creative officer Stuart Vevers, through the lens of the zeitgeist of today. Think A-line shift dresses, skater-friendly boxy tees and elevated streetwear ensembles such as calf-length board shorts paired with insouciantly breezy anoraks and bralettes underneath.
Besides ready-to-wear apparel, the pop-up will also feature a selection of Coach’s meticulously crafted handbags, including the season’s most wanted styles, the Cashin Carry Tote and the Soft Tabby.
The former, a top-handle tote crafted from buttery soft glove tanned leather, pays homage to the iconic 1969 “Cashin Carry” by Coach’s first lead designer, Bonnie Cashin. Inspired by Cashin’s fearless embrace of colours and commitment to functionality, the roomy tote features an open compartment with multifunction pockets with a magnetic snap closure for security. For a quirky twist, check out the versions that come with kiss lock closure compartments or trompe l'oeil hangtag and belting illustrations.
The other key bag of the season, the Soft Tabby, reimagines an archival 1970s slouchy, relaxed Coach design. The Spring 2022 version has a more structured silhouette and is constructed with colourblock smooth leather. Best of all, it comes with not one, but two detachable straps for maximum versatility so you can carry it by hand, wear it crossbody or style it as a chic shoulder bag.
After selecting your must-haves for the season, be sure to get your new leather bags customised with bespoke Coach graffiti motifs. Homegrown artist Tiffany Lovage, who was also at the previous pop-up, will be back to offer customised spray painting, free with any purchase of leather goods. She will be onsite during select hours on Fridays and Saturdays for the duration of the event, which runs from Apr 9 to May 8.
Additionally, in a first for Singapore, the house will also be offering an exclusive digital printing service for canvas bags. Priced at S$50 per print customisation, there will be unique designs available at the pop-up – a cute detail that will score you brownie points among fashion aficionados when you carry your Coach bag on your next trip abroad.
Plus, if unique merch is your thing, keep a lookout for giveaways galore at the concept store. To take the Two Men Bagel House collab one step further, the bagel team designed five bespoke personas dressed in Coach’s key pieces from the Spring 2022 collection. These cute “bagelsonas” are featured in co-branded merchandise such as water tumblers, enamel pins and stickers and will be available as gift options with in-store purchases.
To score a set of stickers for free, be sure to try your hand at the Coach’s Bagel Shop game. Simply pick your favourite bagelsona and get it to run, hop and jump to accumulate sufficient Coach coins for your sticker reward. Who knows, if you master the game, you might just walk away with the grand prize of a bag too.
The pop-up Coach bagel store will run from Apr 9 to May 8 at 39 Duxton Hill, from 12 to 9pm. Closed on Mondays.