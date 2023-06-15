Need a hack to dress better and faster? How colour analysis helps to match your skin tone with clothes
Identifying harmonious colours helps us make an informed decision about the colours to buy and avoid when shopping, says an image consultant.
Do you wonder why navy blue flatters your skin tone but wearing a bright yellow makes you look sallow? Perhaps what you need is to get in on the colour analysis trend that’s taking over TikTok to uncover the colours that bring out the best in your appearance.
Genny Chia, founder of StyIe Infinity Image Consultancy, explained: “Using insights gathered from the formal assessments of our skin tone, hair, eye and energy level, we can derive the most harmonious colours that instantly illuminate how we look. Wearing colours that flatter us help us look more radiant and healthy, directly enhancing our appearance and style.”
On the contrary, wearing incompatible colours could result in a dull, ashen, blotchy or tired appearance.
“Identifying our harmonious colours helps us make an informed decision about the colours to buy and avoid when shopping,” Chia emphasised.
She added that having a wardrobe of the most flattering shades for your appearance makes it easier to coordinate and build a capsule collection of separates in your wardrobe that can be easily mixed and matched.
ARE YOU "AUTUMN" OR "SPRING"?
While the theory of colour analysis goes back a long way, psychologist Carole Jackson popularised the concept based on seasonal categories in the 1980s with her book Color Me Beautiful which features a colour palette based on the four seasons: Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter.
Each season has its own unique colour palette that is ideal for a certain skin tone and colouring. For example, people who are categorised as “Winter” will usually have dark features and hair and their colour palette includes earthy tones like olive, mustard and rust. While the book is a great introduction to colour theory and how it applies to our appearance, it needs updating as it has its limitations especially for darker skin tones.
With the seasonal colour analysis gaining popularity again, you can jump on the #colouranalysis bandwagon on TikTok (joining the hundreds of millions of users who have done it) to determine your best shades through the use of a filter. To find the colour season that suits you with a filter, zoom in on your makeup face in natural light (this is important), flick through the seasons, and the one that flatters you the most is your colour season.
But knowing exactly what to look out for with a filter isn’t always easy and many who have tried it have been left confused about their ideal colour palette.
The fact is, one size doesn’t fit all.
Within the seasonal categories, there are other factors that need to be considered too. For example, just because two people have darker skin tones does not necessarily mean they should share the same colour palette as there are nuances that need to be factored in.
A person’s skin undertone and how prominent their features are, has an impact on the individual’s ideal colour palette, and the fact that each colour has various tones and shades (within the colour white alone, there’s ivory, alabaster and many others) takes it a level further.
This is where the experience and skills of experts can help. “A professionally trained image consultant or stylist is trained in using colour drapes to diagnose colours in individuals accurately and show clients how they can wear colours stylishly,” advised Chia. Trained in the technical concepts of colours, these professionals often use the data points to effectively determine an individual’s colour palette.
PINNING DOWN THE PALETTE
How accurate is colour analysis? “Accuracy is based on the information we offer and how we interpret the findings,” determined Chia. To get the most accurate analysis, she explained that the most important factor is the quality of light present during colour assessments.
“Avoid using fluorescent light when assessing colours, which could affect how we see colours. Natural bright sunlight works best during a colour analysis.” On top of that, she advised wearing a plain white top during the process of the colour analysis.
And if you really want to wear a colour that isn't recommended for you, you would need to find the shade or tone that suits you best. “In this case, I would recommend that you wear your most harmonious colours near your face. This is because when others communicate with you, the attention is on your face,” said Chia.
Colour analysis can also work to help determine ideal hair and makeup colours.
Aside from fashion, colour analysis can also work to help determine ideal hair and makeup colours too. “If you ever find yourself taking a long time to blend colours on your face when doing your makeup, and no matter how hard you try, the colours appear patchy and don't seem to harmonise with your skin, one reason could be the use of incompatible colours to your skin tone. Wearing the wrong foundation or concealer colour could make you appear unwell when that is not the case,” she explained.
In many ways, getting a colour analysis is really about getting to know yourself better – what you should avoid and what brings out the best in your look. Most importantly, it’s about empowering you with deeper knowledge about your appearance so you can choose your wardrobe and beauty products with ease. Being assured that your fashion and beauty choices complement your appearance can do a lot for your confidence.