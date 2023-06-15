Need a hack to dress better and faster? How colour analysis helps to match your skin tone with clothes

Do you wonder why navy blue flatters your skin tone but wearing a bright yellow makes you look sallow? Perhaps what you need is to get in on the colour analysis trend that’s taking over TikTok to uncover the colours that bring out the best in your appearance.

Genny Chia, founder of StyIe Infinity Image Consultancy, explained: “Using insights gathered from the formal assessments of our skin tone, hair, eye and energy level, we can derive the most harmonious colours that instantly illuminate how we look. Wearing colours that flatter us help us look more radiant and healthy, directly enhancing our appearance and style.”

On the contrary, wearing incompatible colours could result in a dull, ashen, blotchy or tired appearance.