The right brush or comb can help prevent a bad hair day – 7 types you should be using
Bad hairstyles and high humidity aside, using the right brush can determine how smooth, shiny and manageable your hair will be.
Besides haircare and styling products, many of us often forget that brushes and combs are equally important in keeping our hair looking good.
“The choice of comb or brush is undeniably crucial when it comes to styling your hair. Whether it’s for everyday use or professional styling, these tools play a significant role in determining the shape and style of your hair. From achieving smoothness and volume to creating precise and intricate looks, the right comb or brush is key to unlocking your desired hairstyle,” shared Cejay Siew, founder of Hairstuff.
WHAT ARE THE SIGNS YOU'VE BEEN USING THE BRUSH OR COMB THE WRONG WAY?
According to Den Ng, director of Prep Luxe: “One definite sign is when your hair is pulling and breaking. Most tools are built to make it easier for you to be gentle on your hair while achieving your desired style. So if you are using a tool that is making your hair pull, that would not be for you.”
Another sign is when your hair feels rough and bristle-y as you run your fingers through, as the comb or brush you’re using may be damaging the hair cuticle, shared Siew. “The hair cuticle acts as a protective layer for your strands, and using an inappropriate comb can disrupt its smoothness, leading to a rough texture.”
At the same time, Ng also added that paying attention to how you brush your hair is equally important too. “Using more strength does not mean the tool will be more effective.”
SYNTHETIC VS NATURAL BRISTLES
When it comes to your hairbrushes, does it really make a difference if you opt for natural bristles?
Not necessarily, say both hair experts.
Synthetic and natural bristled brushes are both able to achieve the styles you desire because it really comes to down to the way you use your brush, said Ng.
But there are advantages to using natural bristles. Natural bristles are able to prevent hair breakage, seal split ends, reduce frizz and allow for gentle detangling, said Siew.
In addition, natural bristles are “great for evenly moisturising your hair as the natural pores of the fibres are great to spread your natural oils throughout your locks”, said Ng. Plus, they tend not to pull on the hair as much.
However, they are on the pricier side compared to synthetic bristles.
So if you’re going to choose a natural bristled brush, what should you look out for? Go for a boar bristle brush, advised Ng. “Over the years, boar hair has proved to be a great choice for natural bristles for hair brushes, mainly because of its stiff nature.”
However, Ng added that “because of the denseness of the fibres in a natural bristle brush, it does give you a lot more pull on your hair”. This may not sit well with some.
7 BRUSHES AND COMBS YOU NEED IN YOUR STASH
To ensure that your hair looks its best always, here’s what our hair experts recommend:
1. Detangling brush
As its name suggests, this is used to help detangle the hair, brushing out knots. And while it’s great for all types of hair, Ng advised to still be gentle when using this brush. For best results, start from the bottom and work your way up to avoid any unnecessary snagging of the hair, said Ng
Try: The Body Shop Oval Bamboo Pin Hairbrush, S$15 (Available from https://www.thebodyshop.com/en-sg/)
2. Wide-tooth comb
Ideal to be used on wet hair to comb out knots and tangled locks. “It snags less and is thus, gentle on fragile, wet hair,” explained Ng. In addition, it’s also great to use on curly hair when it’s dry to help maintain the curls and minimise frizz.
Plus, you can also use it while in the shower too. “After shampooing, spread conditioner or hair mask in your hair, then use the wide-tooth comb to spread the product evenly through the hair before washing it out,” said Ng.
Try: Bacha Wooden Comb, S$28 (Available from https://www.sephora.sg/)
3. Vent brush
One of the most common brushes you can find, it’s ideal to use when blow-drying straight hair. “The large holes throughout the brush (or the vents) allows for the air to reach the hair without needing to curl it,” said Ng.
It’s also a good everyday styling brush, especially if you have naturally straight hair. But when used on other hair types, it can make tresses frizz a little because of the way the bristles are spaced, added Ng.
Try: Tangle Teezer Easy Dry & Go Vented Blow Dry Hairbrush, S$39 (Available from https://www.sephora.sg/)
4. Big curve hairbrush
The trending hair tool of the moment, it’s used to effortlessly create volume at the roots, explained Siew. And sure it might look similar to the vented hairbrush, but this has a more obvious curved arch along the back and is wider, which makes it easier to use, Siew added.
So what’s the best way to use this? “With a simple forward-pushing motion and the application of heat from a hairdryer, this comb easily adds lift and fullness to your hair.”
Try: Lovanso Big Curved Comb, S$17.55 (Available from https://www.amazon.sg/)
5. Round brush
A classic round brush, this is typically used for styling curls and blow-drying. Not sure which round brush size to get? Ng advised getting a mid to larger sized brush as “it allows you more range of sizes when blowing curls and just moves things faster”.
Try: Kent LBR1 – Ladies Finest Pure Bristle Radial Brush, S$79.90 (Available from https://kent.velvut.com/)
6. Paddle brush
Another great everyday brush for detangling curls or brushing your hair in the mornings to get rid of frizz and fly-away, and tame it down, shared Ng. It also works well with wet hair and thick locks. And here’s a little extra tip: If your scalp is feeling a little tight, you can even apply a little pressure as your move the brush along the scalp for a nice massage.
Try: Aveda Wooden Paddle Brush, S$56 (Available from https://www.sephora.sg/)
7. Tail comb
You probably remember seeing this sticking out of the back pockets of your guy friends in your teenage years. But you might be surprised to learn that it’s actually perfect for sectioning and combing through your hair, especially if you’re someone who likes to change up your hairstyle.
“Whether you’re straightening your hair or using a curler to create beautiful curls, this basic comb is a must-have tool,” said Siew, as it can help easily section and separate the hair during your styling process.
Try: Denman D19 Tail Comb, S$19.90 (Available from https://www.zalora.sg/)
CARING FOR YOUR HAIR TOOLS
Now that you’ve got the right hair brushes and combs for your locks, don’t forget to care for them so that they’ll last.
When it comes to keeping your hairbrushes clean, Siew advised cleaning it at least once a month. To do so, use an unwanted toothbrush to remove all the hairs that get trapped within the bristles. Then soak the brush in water with soap or vinegar for 10 to 15 minutes. Rinse and air to dry.