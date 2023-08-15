The right brush or comb can help prevent a bad hair day – 7 types you should be using

When it comes to your hairbrushes, does it really make a difference if you opt for natural bristles?

Not necessarily, say both hair experts.

Synthetic and natural bristled brushes are both able to achieve the styles you desire because it really comes to down to the way you use your brush, said Ng.

But there are advantages to using natural bristles. Natural bristles are able to prevent hair breakage, seal split ends, reduce frizz and allow for gentle detangling, said Siew.

In addition, natural bristles are “great for evenly moisturising your hair as the natural pores of the fibres are great to spread your natural oils throughout your locks”, said Ng. Plus, they tend not to pull on the hair as much.