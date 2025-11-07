Transformable treasures: The enduring allure of convertible jewellery you can wear in many ways

Women through the ages prized versatility in their jewellery, and it was a quality that has existed in accessories for far longer that what you may have imagined.

While it is said that the roots of transformable jewellery were already seen in ancient civilisations, it was during the Renaissance period (14th to 17th century) that such accessories began to take shape – mainly in jewellery worn by European royalty.

Destined to be an everlasting trend, it continued to grow in popularity in the 18th and 19th centuries, as jewellery-making techniques became more sophisticated and innovative, and more elaborate jewellery was commissioned by the royals.

In those days, necklaces could be also worn as tiaras, and tiaras with detachable elements could be separated and worn as brooches, pendants or hairpins.

Such jewellery offered many different styling possibilities, and along with that another perk – it meant that one could enjoy multiple pieces by acquiring just the one piece of convertible jewellery.

While royalty and the rich probably weren’t out to save money, these versatile jewellery were particularly valued during periods in history where precious gems were in shortage.