Transformable treasures: The enduring allure of convertible jewellery you can wear in many ways
The most innovative of accessories involve more than just design and artistry – they also boast interchangeable and form-changing capabilities.
Women through the ages prized versatility in their jewellery, and it was a quality that has existed in accessories for far longer that what you may have imagined.
While it is said that the roots of transformable jewellery were already seen in ancient civilisations, it was during the Renaissance period (14th to 17th century) that such accessories began to take shape – mainly in jewellery worn by European royalty.
Destined to be an everlasting trend, it continued to grow in popularity in the 18th and 19th centuries, as jewellery-making techniques became more sophisticated and innovative, and more elaborate jewellery was commissioned by the royals.
In those days, necklaces could be also worn as tiaras, and tiaras with detachable elements could be separated and worn as brooches, pendants or hairpins.
Such jewellery offered many different styling possibilities, and along with that another perk – it meant that one could enjoy multiple pieces by acquiring just the one piece of convertible jewellery.
While royalty and the rich probably weren’t out to save money, these versatile jewellery were particularly valued during periods in history where precious gems were in shortage.
Today, the concept of convertible jewellery continues to be embraced by jewellery houses, and is frequently applied to the most luxurious and opulent pieces. The creativity and innovation behind these adaptable designs are modular, comprising pieces that can separated and joined, or switched about to create either different looks or different types of jewellery.
The famed Zip necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels is an example of such technical mastery. It features a mechanism that operates like a zipper – it can be worn as a necklace when left “open”, and converts into a bracelet when “zipped up”.
While many spectacular transformable creations are seen in high jewellery, the idea of convertibility also exists in affordable designs.
Many fine jewellery brands have designs that provide some level of changeability, albeit in simpler, modern and more casual versions that fit in perfectly with our everyday outfits.
Here are nine interesting and stylish picks that will add versatility and some fun to your jewellery collection.
WANDERLUST + CO SUNLIT DROP SILVER EARRINGS, S$113
Wear these modular earrings as a pair of huggies or turn them into an eye-catching pair of danglers for a dressier occasion. You can also wear them in an asymmetrical style – dangling on one ear and a plain hoop on the other – if that’s your thing.
Available at Wanderlust + Co.
MEJURI STEVIE HOOPS, US$198/S$254
Admittedly, interconnected hoop earrings are a popular convertible concept that has been adapted by many jewellers. What makes these special is that the interchangeable hoop component is also sold separately and available in multiple colour variations, providing endless convertibility at a small price.
Available at Mejuri.
KATE CUSACK ORBIT CONVERTIBLE ZIPPER NECKLACE, US$295/S$378
A jewellery piece you’d constantly want to play around with, this long necklace is made up of sections of zipper strands that are connected by shaped magnets. Rearrange the sections to create varying lengths and different styles – you can even form bracelets out of them.
Available at Kate Cusack.
CALLA LILY TSAVORITE STEPPED JACKET RING, S$2,200
This ring may not be convertible on its own, but it can transform the look of your other rings. Designed to be worn stacked with a solitaire ring, it adds a graphic touch and element of colour to the rings you already own – just imagine the number of styles you can create with different rings. Of course, it also looks great on its own – or stack two of them together for a bolder look.
Available at Calla Lily.
POMELLATO POM POM DOT BRACELET, S$3,350
An iconic design revived from Italian jeweller Pomellato’s archives, the playful Pom Pom Dot line features a two-sided “button” that can be flipped around to reveal different materials – in this case, malachite and mother-of-pearl. The range also includes rings and necklaces, as well as other material variations, including onyx, turquoise and diamonds.
Available at Pomellato.
ASPREY FLIP RING, £3,500/S$6,091
This three-band ring features a hinge mechanism that allows the top and bottom band to be flipped to the reverse side of the ring. This offers eight different ways of wearing the ring, depending on whether you flip just one band or both bands over to the other side, and which side of the ring you choose to reveal on the top of your finger.
Available at Asprey.
STEPHEN WEBSTER CRYSTAL HAZE SMALL TWISTER EARRINGS, £7,600/S$13,216
Change the look of these earrings without even taking them off – they are set with a different stone on each side and can be twisted back and forth to reveal either side to match your outfit and mood of the day.
Available at Stephen Webster.
STATE PROPERTY ANAPHORA CHOKER WITH PENDANT, S$28,700
This deceptively simple necklace conceals a clever design element that allows the wearer to play around with its length. Each link is designed to function as a clasp, which means they can all be taken apart or joined together at will. In other words, this piece can be worn as a shorter choker or longer necklace, while the pendant can also be shortened, lengthened or removed.
Available at State Property.
FRED FORCE 10 BRACELET, PRICE UNAVAILABLE
As Fred’s flagship product, this iconic bracelet is popular for its interchangeable (strap) feature. Choose from a wide variety of strap designs, colours and materials – from the signature twisted cable to link or gem-set bracelets to create your own unique Force 10 bracelet. The strap is easily detached from the buckle, simply pop it off and put in the strap you wish to wear for the day.
Available at Fred.