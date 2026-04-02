Cotton On offering free matcha at 5 Singapore stores this weekend

Cotton On is not going anywhere after all, and to say thank you, the brand said on Thursday (Apr 2) that it is offering free matcha at five stores across Singapore this weekend.

The complimentary matcha will be available at five Cotton On stores – VivoCity, 313@Somerset, Nex Serangoon, Tampines Mall and Jem – from 3pm to 5pm on Apr 4 and 5.

Customers will have to follow the brand on Instagram to redeem the drink, which is available only while stocks last.