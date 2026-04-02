Cotton On offering free matcha at 5 Singapore stores this weekend
The drinks are available at VivoCity, 313@Somerset, Nex Serangoon, Tampines Mall and Jem from 3pm to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday (Apr 4 and 5), while stocks last.
Cotton On is not going anywhere after all, and to say thank you, the brand said on Thursday (Apr 2) that it is offering free matcha at five stores across Singapore this weekend.
The complimentary matcha will be available at five Cotton On stores – VivoCity, 313@Somerset, Nex Serangoon, Tampines Mall and Jem – from 3pm to 5pm on Apr 4 and 5.
Customers will have to follow the brand on Instagram to redeem the drink, which is available only while stocks last.
A notice published in the Government Gazette on Mar 30 revealed that Cotton On Asia had been “placed under members’ voluntary liquidation”, leading many to believe that the fashion retail brand was exiting Asia.
The next day, the brand said it had no plans to leave the region, adding that the liquidated entity was an inactive holding company that was no longer required. A company spokesperson said the entity “does not and has never operated any stores or employed team members”, and that the move had “no impact on customer, team, stores, suppliers or operations within the Asia region”.
Cotton On is a global fashion and lifestyle retailer with eight brands across 20 countries and 1,300 stores. Its brands include Cotton On, Cotton On Body, Cotton On Kids, Typo and Rubi.