This former piano teacher decided to pursue her other passion and now designs fine jewellery

WHAT IS A TYPICAL DAY IN YOUR LIFE LIKE?

Most mornings, I catch up on emails, DMs on Instagram and sometimes, slot in exercise before lunch. Lunch is usually a quick one with my husband when I enjoy one of my must-haves: Coffee!

After lunch, I brainstorm or work on pieces for my handmade collections, and Isaac and I work on our fine jewellery designs and orders. It’s a long process between meeting the customers and the final result, but it is incredibly rewarding when they love their new jewellery!

By about dinner time, I stop work to prepare dinner if things aren’t too busy as having a meal together as a family means a lot to us. We sometimes work until late after that; being a small business owner means work never really stops.

WHAT IS THE DREAM FOR ELI J?

When I started making jewellery in 2004, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine Eli J to become a full-time job. I always thought it would just be a hobby, my creative escape. So, seeing how it’s grown truly blows my mind.

My husband and I are pretty similar in our values and goals. We are very content with the simple things in life, so nothing fancy in our dreams for Eli J. We are in this for the long haul. We hope to see our cosy studio flourish, to continue to be a part of many exciting bespoke journeys for not just someone’s jewellery, but also to help them create a treasure they’ll be able to pass down to the next generation.

I hope to grow as a designer for our fine jewellery line and to really find my voice. And we hope to continue to be able to connect with those who share similar values and purpose in life through our work.