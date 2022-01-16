‘Kecil kecil cili padi’: The young Singaporean designing stylish clothes for people who ‘pack a punch’

We all know the saying, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. When life throws a pandemic at you just as you are launching your business, you need to pivot, and pivot really smartly. That's what happened with 25-year-old Lina Osman, who was preparing to launch her own fashion line. What was originally a ready-to-wear line has now morphed into an occasion wear brand that fuses Malay heritage nuances with modern, contemporary design.

HI LINA, WERE YOU ALWAYS INTO FASHION FROM YOUNG?

My mum told me I have always loved picking out my own outfits since young. I was also the kind of student who would rush everything else and stay up late just to put 110 per cent effort into my art homework – not a good example but I think it shows how invested I am in all things creative. I’ve always wanted to be an artist since young, one who paints and creates conceptual work. But I figured later I could do something similar by using fashion as a medium.

WHEN DID YOU KNOW YOU WANTED TO BE A DESIGNER?