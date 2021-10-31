This Singaporean fashion photographer runs a virtual modelling agency with CGI models

I love the stories of photographers whose grandfathers were also professional photographers who handed them their camera to go on and continue their legacies. But to be honest, I got into photography because I was bored and wanted to explore something new. I had just graduated from polytechnic at that time and was flipping through fashion magazines and thought to myself, "Oh, this can’t be too hard." Hahaha, famous last words.

The first thing I did was to borrow a camera, rent a studio and drag my sister there for a photoshoot. I had no idea what I was doing and had to ask the studio owner to help with setting up the lighting, but I remember having a lot of fun so I just went on doing more and more shoots. Eventually, I started getting small jobs here and there which gradually grew more and more and before I knew it, it was a career.



YOU WERE A RECURRING PHOTOGRAPHER ON ASIA’S NEXT TOP MODEL. DID YOU ENJOY THOSE EXPERIENCES?

Yes, of course, I grew up watching America’s Next Top Model so getting to be part of the franchise was honestly incredible. It was certainly different from the usual photography shoots I’ve been part of and being in front of the camera is so far out of my comfort zone, but it was very enjoyable.



WERE YOU INSPIRED TO CONSIDER MORE ON-CAMERA TV APPEARANCES IN THE FUTURE?

Sure, it was a great experience and I’m very fortunate to have been able to be part of it. Also, I think as a creative I have learnt through the years that marketing one’s brand is just part of the job scope. You can’t be hired if nobody knows you exist. TV appearances like these are great for boosting brand image and it’s something I keep in mind too.