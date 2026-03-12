We tried the new Crocs x Lego Brick Clog – what it’s like to wear Lego on your feet
The bold collaboration between the two brands brings Lego bricks to life as wearable clogs, and we put them to the test.
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to step into a pile of Lego bricks (intentionally), the new collaboration between The Lego Group and Crocs might come close.
In late January, the two brands announced a multi-year global partnership that merges Lego’s colourful world of creativity with Crocs’ unmistakable casual footwear.
And the first release from the collaboration is the Lego Brick Clog.
It looks like a Lego brick – featuring four Lego-stamped studs and a brick-inspired sole. But it’s designed to feel like Crocs’ clogs – made with Croslite, Crocs’ very own proprietary foam, with a built-in pivotable heel strap for that signature secure fit.
Available online on the Lego and Crocs' official websites at S$299.95, (but completely sold out right now due to high demand), the Lego Brick Clog is an experience from the moment the package lands in your hands.
The box it comes in resembles a giant Lego brick, complete with uncanny detail – even down to the shadows beneath the studs. When you open it, you're greeted with a cheeky instruction manual that tells you the playful Dos and Don'ts with these clogs. For example, 'Don't step on Lego bricks barefoot,' but 'Do feel no pain in Lego clogs.' The quirky playfulness both brands are known for greet you at every moment.
Each pair also comes with a Lego minifigure complete with its own miniature Lego Brick Clog.
So what's it like to actually wear these?
First of all, these clogs are huge. With sizes ranging from UK M4/W5 to M9/W10, they retain the original foam that the footwear brand is known for, but the brick-like construction makes the shoe noticeably heavier than your average pair of Crocs, weighing roughly 1.5kg each foot. But it sure was a perfect fit.
We put the shoes through a few deliberately ridiculous scenarios – walking a dog, jogging and even bouncing on a trampoline – just to see how far the novelty could go.
While the results were entertaining, the clog itself isn’t exactly the most practical everyday shoe. The weight takes a lot of getting used to and it will slow you down. In fact, just walking was a challenge. A short walk from my home to the lift lobby felt like an exercise; I nearly tripped a couple of times from the weight, and I had to grab my trusty slides just in case. (Yes, I did feel like Ronald McDonald in them.)
The rigid edges can be pretty rough on the skin – I wouldn't encourage wearing them without socks. Thick socks actually make the experience far more comfortable.
Interestingly, running in them somehow felt less uncomfortable than walking – though don't take that as a recommendation to wear them for your next workout.
That said, would I wear these to the mall or on a date? Probably not.
Would I wear them to the gym? Definitely not.
Would I display them proudly at home? For sure.
Would I pay S$299.95 for them? Not if a comfortable pair of shoes to walk in is what you're looking for.
But still, practicality isn’t really the point here. Crocs and Lego intended to make a big, bold statement with this partnership – and these clogs do exactly that. They’re novel, playful and almost impossible not to notice (they made many heads turn when I took them out for a spin).
Much like the toys that inspired them, there’s no single “right” way to enjoy these shoes. And perhaps that’s exactly the point.
The Lego Brick Clog marks just the first of several product launches this partnership has planned throughout 2026 and beyond. Future drops are expected to include Crocs’ largest assortment of licensed Jibbitz charms to date, alongside products for both adults and children.