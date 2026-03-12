We tried the new Crocs x Lego Brick Clog – what it’s like to wear Lego on your feet

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to step into a pile of Lego bricks (intentionally), the new collaboration between The Lego Group and Crocs might come close.

In late January, the two brands announced a multi-year global partnership that merges Lego’s colourful world of creativity with Crocs’ unmistakable casual footwear.

And the first release from the collaboration is the Lego Brick Clog.

It looks like a Lego brick – featuring four Lego-stamped studs and a brick-inspired sole. But it’s designed to feel like Crocs’ clogs – made with Croslite, Crocs’ very own proprietary foam, with a built-in pivotable heel strap for that signature secure fit.

Available online on the Lego and Crocs' official websites at S$299.95, (but completely sold out right now due to high demand), the Lego Brick Clog is an experience from the moment the package lands in your hands.

The box it comes in resembles a giant Lego brick, complete with uncanny detail – even down to the shadows beneath the studs. When you open it, you're greeted with a cheeky instruction manual that tells you the playful Dos and Don'ts with these clogs. For example, 'Don't step on Lego bricks barefoot,' but 'Do feel no pain in Lego clogs.' The quirky playfulness both brands are known for greet you at every moment.

Each pair also comes with a Lego minifigure complete with its own miniature Lego Brick Clog.