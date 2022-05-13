Custom watches: What to know before personalising your luxury timepiece

Made-to-order is the height of luxury, and it’s no different when it comes to horology. Limited editions may be desirable, but there’s nothing quite like owning a watch that’s truly one-of-kind, and bears one’s own specific ideas in terms of its design, right?

High-degree personalisation, of course, has existed for a while in the luxury watch scene, but is pretty much the sole preserve of clients that are top-tier VIPs. Until not too long ago, that is, with the arrival of independent shops that specialise in giving timepieces the aesthetic modifications that their owners wish to see.

We aren’t talking about just picking a dial treatment and a watch strap in your preferred colour – these specialists can even go as far as to change the dial, skeletonise a watch so that the movement is visible, engrave the entire bracelet or set the case with all the jewels you want on it, provided you’re willing to spend on the service.

The creative possibilities are astonishing and range from the subtle to the flashy and daring, matched by a finishing of high quality. Unsurprisingly, such custom endeavours have ruffled quite a few feathers in the still largely traditional watch industry and raised the eyebrows of watchmaking purists. Even so, there’s no stopping them from getting noticed, by both watch collectors and even the major players in the trade.