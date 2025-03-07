Aaron Aziz’s son launches Gangsa, a new fashion brand that aims to make baju kurung trendy for Gen Z
Gangsa is founded by 20-year-old Danish Anaqi Aaron, the son of Malaysia-based Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz, and entrepreneur Diyana Halik, who runs a clothing business selling abayas and hijabs. The fashion brand launched its first collection, Mukaddimah, in February.
A stroll through this year’s Ramadan bazaar at Kampong Glam is a feast for the senses – sizzling food, the lively chatter of visitors and twinkling lights strung overhead. While the bazaar is best known for its array of food and drinks, it’s also a space where fashion entrepreneurs showcase their latest designs.
Among these is the new brand Gangsa. A fusion of the Malay words “gaya” (style) and “bangsa" (people who share a common history and culture), Gangsa is founded by Danish Anaqi Aaron, the son of Malaysia-based Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz, and entrepreneur Diyana Halik, who runs a clothing business selling abayas and hijabs.
With a father in film and a mother in fashion, the 20-year-old grew up immersed in both worlds. Now, he’s carving out his path with his brand along its purpose of using fashion as a source of cultural pride and representation.
CNA Lifestyle recently spoke to the budding fashion entrepreneur at his booth.
Danish told us that the idea for the business took shape in 2020 when he was studying at an international pre-university school in Nagano, Japan, as one of the few Singaporeans in a diverse student body.
When classmates asked him about his background, particularly the languages he spoke, he would mention Malay. That often sparked curiosity, especially among those unfamiliar with the culture.
“When my classmates would ask about Malay culture, I would get passionate talking about it, then I realised I wanted to know more about it too,” Danish said.
A long-time fashion enthusiast, he also saw clothing as a powerful way to express and celebrate identity. He then wondered if he could find a way to blend his passion for both culture and fashion together.
“Culture can be reflected in many ways – through language, music – but fashion is one of the most visual and immediate ways people can experience it,” he said.
TRADITIONAL MALAY-MUSLIM FASHION FOR GEN Z
As a Gen Z fashion entrepreneur, Danish is keenly aware of how traditional attire has been modernised to fit contemporary tastes. When it comes to Malay fashion, especially for Hari Raya, the choices are vast – ranging from sleek, modern cuts to bold reinterpretations of classic styles.
But rather than reinventing tradition, Danish wants to preserve it.
With Gangsa, he hopes to maintain and even revive traditional elements in Malay fashion, ensuring they remain relevant and appreciated by younger generations.
This vision is reflected in Gangsa’s debut collection, Mukaddimah (Malay and Arabic for "introduction"), which pays homage to classic silhouettes of traditional Malay clothes such as baju kurung and baju Melayu.
Danish said he "put his heart into the collection". He worked closely with a tailor to develop the designs and carefully selected the fabrics and patterns with his mum to match the classic aesthetic.
“For Mukaddimah, I drew most of my inspiration from classic Malay films of the 1950s and 1960s, particularly P Ramlee movies,” Danish shared.
One such scene that stood out to him was from Madu Tiga (Three Sister Wives), where Latifah (played by Zaharah Agus) fastens the button of her husband Jamil (played by P Ramlee).
“I’d observe the outfits closely, breaking down the details and taking notes,” he said.
His research on the designs went beyond film references – Danish spent sleepless nights poring over archives and catalogues, including those from the National Library Board, to deepen his understanding of traditional Malay attire.
“A lot of baju kurung are designed to be loose, easy to wear, modest, and made from breathable fabrics,” he explained. “I wanted Gangsa to provide options of such baju kurung, for both men and women.
He added: “Gangsa is more than just a fashion brand – it’s part of a cultural movement”
“I see it as a way to return to classic, timeless looks and to celebrate and protect tradition,” he said. “At the same time, I want to show that these designs can still be trendy and relevant for my generation and the next.”
STARTING A BUSINESS WITH FAMILY SUPPORT
With successful parents backing him, one might assume Danish had an easy path to launching Gangsa.
“My parents did support me in many ways – I won’t deny that, and I’m really grateful for it,” Danish said. “Their support allowed me to pursue this passion."
But while they encouraged him, they didn’t make things easy.
“I had to put together a full presentation deck – numbers, ideas, a mood board, pictures, everything,” he recalled. “It felt like I was on Shark Tank, pitching my vision in detail… to my own parents!”
After several rounds of discussion and ensuring he had the right contacts and resources in place, Danish finally got their approval – and Gangsa became a reality.
His sisters, Dahlia Arissa Aaron, 15, and Dwi Ariana Aaron, 19, have also been instrumental in the brand’s early days. Dahlia, still in high school, models the clothes and helps with marketing, while Dwi, who is currently studying in the UK, manages Gangsa’s social media remotely.
“My sisters have been a huge help – they even gave feedback on what would work best for young women their age,” Danish said, exchanging a smile with Dahlia, who also helps run the booth.
Looking ahead, Danish hopes Mukaddimah is just the beginning.
“If this collection does well, I’d love to expand Gangsa beyond Hari Raya attire and create more traditional everyday wear for Malays and those interested in our culture,” he shared.
“I’m currently researching traditional workwear for both men and women – I hope to build on that next.”
Gangsa is at booth R8 on Baghdad Street at the Kampong Glam Ramadan bazaar. Open daily from 2pm to 11pm until Mar 25.