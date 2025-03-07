Aaron Aziz’s son launches Gangsa, a new fashion brand that aims to make baju kurung trendy for Gen Z

A stroll through this year’s Ramadan bazaar at Kampong Glam is a feast for the senses – sizzling food, the lively chatter of visitors and twinkling lights strung overhead. While the bazaar is best known for its array of food and drinks, it’s also a space where fashion entrepreneurs showcase their latest designs.

Among these is the new brand Gangsa. A fusion of the Malay words “gaya” (style) and “bangsa" (people who share a common history and culture), Gangsa is founded by Danish Anaqi Aaron, the son of Malaysia-based Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz, and entrepreneur Diyana Halik, who runs a clothing business selling abayas and hijabs.

With a father in film and a mother in fashion, the 20-year-old grew up immersed in both worlds. Now, he’s carving out his path with his brand along its purpose of using fashion as a source of cultural pride and representation.

CNA Lifestyle recently spoke to the budding fashion entrepreneur at his booth.