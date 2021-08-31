Looking to make some extra money? Start by decluttering your wardrobe

This recent phase of extended staying in appears to be particularly challenging for many who are tired of this long battle with the pandemic. But for me, there was one bright spark. After procrastinating through last year’s "circuit breaker", I could finally take the time to declutter my overstuffed wardrobe.

Like many not-so-secret shopaholics, I have more handbags, sneakers and clothes than I can conceivably cycle through. And while there are some DIY ways to rehome these unwanted items consciously, such as donating them to charity or reselling some of them on Carousell at a low price, it can feel “painful” to do the same for luxury items.

Luckily, these days, there is a thriving online market of preloved resellers for those who hope to extract some value from designer bags, clothes, shoes and accessories they have grown out of. These sites, such as HuntStreet, Vestiaire Collective and The Fifth Collection, curate and list preloved and vintage luxury items that have been authenticated so buyers are assured of what they are paying for.

As interest in sustainability grows, these marketplaces have also seen a growth in buyers and sellers who are on the lookout for a good deal while doing their part to help save the planet.

Natalie Lee, vice president of Asia Pacific at Vestiaire Collective said: “This pandemic and the lockdown has further accelerated this cultural shift towards being more environmentally conscious in consumption and hence purchasing from the circular economy. In 2020, we observed a 200 per cent increase in new sellers from Singapore on the platform.”

Orders from Singapore on its app have also increased by 200 per cent since 2019, she added.