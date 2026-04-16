The denim trucker jacket is back: How Rose, Stray Kids’ IN and Hudson Williams are wearing it now

Fashion’s latest comeback item might already be hanging in your wardrobe. Over the past few years, the denim trucker has been quietly reappearing on runways from New York to Milan, on the backs of models running errands, and as part of the airport rotation of some very well-dressed celebrities.

For many millennials, this revival may feel oddly familiar. The trucker jacket was a wardrobe workhorse throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s, layered over sundresses, thrown on over leggings, paired with skinny jeans. Then, gradually, it faded into the background. The leather moto jacket and the bomber took its spot as the default cool-kid outerwear of the mid-2010s, and the trucker was retired to the back of the wardrobe.

Now, fashion is rediscovering its charm. Blackpink's Rose wore one at the Super Bowl. Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams walked the Dsquared2 runway in a distressed version. But the jacket hasn’t simply returned in its original form. Designers are reworking the familiar template in several directions, from oversized silhouettes and cropped Y2K cuts to deconstructed styles and heritage-inspired classics.

WHAT EXACTLY IS A TRUCKER JACKET?

To understand why the trucker jacket keeps coming back, it helps to know where it started.