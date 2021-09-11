Designer Michael Kors holds first live fashion show since pandemic

Designer Michael Kors took over New York City's landmark Tavern on the Green in Central Park on Friday, his first live runway show since the pandemic began.

Although COVID-19 protocols restricted his guest list, Kors said it gave those in attendance an intimate experience.

"To be able to put on a live show to me is thrilling. I love people to be able to experience live fashion," said Kors.

The brand required all guests to be double vaccinated, while staff, crews and press were given on-site testing before being admitted into the venue.

"Lots and lots of checking boxes and being so unbelievably strict with the protocols," he said.

Actress Kate Hudson, who is a friend of Kors, was thrilled to be at her first show in many months. "I'm so excited. And it's nice and small, intimate, which I think is going to be really lovely. But I haven't done this for a long time so it feels a little odd and wonderful all at the same time."

This season Kors decided to look at romance through a streamlined and urban lens. The New York native said his inspiration was not just romantic love, but love of friends, family, city, seeing people and more.

He said he created a collection that will help celebrate those moments that we've all been craving.

Models including Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner paraded through an outdoor garden, while Broadway star Ariana DeBose performed live.

Kors said the collection was filled with charm.

"Lots of black and white in the collection," the designer explained.

"A lot of gingham, which just puts a smile on my face, I'm not a picnic kind of guy, but I can have the fantasy. A lot of white embroidery, a lot of white laces and eyelet and things like that."

New York Fashion Week will end on Sept 12.