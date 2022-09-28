Dior turned to history books for inspiration at Paris Fashion Week

The brand explained: Based loosely on the Dior headquarters on Avenue Montaigne, the set was also inspired by Catherine of Medicis, the Renaissance queen who moved to the Tuileries in the 16th century. She had the famed gardens and a palace built on the site that has since been razed. Catherine also brought heels, corsets and Italian Burano lace to the French court – picked up by Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri in this thoughtful show of 84 looks, heavy on black and white.