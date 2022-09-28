Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Style & Beauty

Dior turned to history books for inspiration at Paris Fashion Week
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Style & Beauty

Dior turned to history books for inspiration at Paris Fashion Week

Based loosely on the Dior headquarters on Avenue Montaigne, the set was also inspired by Catherine of Medicis, the Renaissance queen who moved to the Tuileries in the 16th century.

Dior turned to history books for inspiration at Paris Fashion Week

Dior womenswear spring-summer 2023 collection. (Photo: AP)

28 Sep 2022 08:12AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2022 08:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Guests including Natalie Portman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rosamund Pike and Emma Raducanu looked curiously at a decaying palace recreated inside an annex of the Tuileries Gardens. Vines crept through Renaissance doors, over fading wooden cornices and down weathered columns to evoke the mystery of bygone times.

Dior womenswear spring-summer 2023 collection. (Photo: AP)
The brand explained: Based loosely on the Dior headquarters on Avenue Montaigne, the set was also inspired by Catherine of Medicis, the Renaissance queen who moved to the Tuileries in the 16th century. She had the famed gardens and a palace built on the site that has since been razed. Catherine also brought heels, corsets and Italian Burano lace to the French court – picked up by Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri in this thoughtful show of 84 looks, heavy on black and white.
Dior womenswear spring-summer 2023 collection. (Photo: AP)

Writhing dancers performed alongside ribbed corsets, high Renaissance waists and lashings of lace encircling the dusty palatial runway.

Despite contemporary features such as sheeny fabrics and utilitarian toggles, Chiuri's aesthetic rarely strayed from the history books. And to sublime effect – it made for Dior's strongest show in seasons.

Dior womenswear spring-summer 2023 collection. (Photo: AP)
Heavy (15)80's Renaissance ruching and ruffles ran down one skirt that was topped by a black "chainmail" vest that could have been worn at the YMCA in the (19)80's. A Little Black Dress was gloriously anachronistic with a skirt that ballooned out like the top of a full skirt, but reined in with sporty toggles.

Related:

Source: AP/yy

Related Topics

fashion Dior Paris

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement