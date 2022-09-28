Dior turned to history books for inspiration at Paris Fashion Week
Based loosely on the Dior headquarters on Avenue Montaigne, the set was also inspired by Catherine of Medicis, the Renaissance queen who moved to the Tuileries in the 16th century.
Guests including Natalie Portman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rosamund Pike and Emma Raducanu looked curiously at a decaying palace recreated inside an annex of the Tuileries Gardens. Vines crept through Renaissance doors, over fading wooden cornices and down weathered columns to evoke the mystery of bygone times.
Writhing dancers performed alongside ribbed corsets, high Renaissance waists and lashings of lace encircling the dusty palatial runway.
Despite contemporary features such as sheeny fabrics and utilitarian toggles, Chiuri's aesthetic rarely strayed from the history books. And to sublime effect – it made for Dior's strongest show in seasons.