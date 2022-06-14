How to deal with a double chin: Do facial exercises and beauty devices work?

When it comes to the pursuit of a defined jawline, it’s not just puffiness and skin laxity on the sides of the face that have to be contended with. A double chin is yet another issue that can mar the sculpted lines of your face’s profile and can often be so much more difficult to resolve.

Think it’s a result of being overweight? Not necessarily – some people may be thin, but also have a double chin. Genetics are the reason in this case, causing the body to store fat in certain parts of the body – unfortunately, one of these spots happens to be under the chin. Ageing is of course another cause – a double chin can develop as the skin around the neck slackens from collagen and elastin loss.

Weight loss may help reduce a double chin, but may not work at all for those in the latter groups. What can one do then to shrink and tighten that saggy bit of skin? Thankfully, there is a multitude of non-invasive ways to lift and firm it.