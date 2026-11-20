Who says dress shoes have to be boring? This Japanese brand's premium line gives them a modern twist
Dressing up doesn’t mean having to sacrifice comfort. With Japanese craftsmanship, sporty innovation and a fresh take on classic silhouettes, The Onitsuka makes a compelling case for bringing dress shoes back into your everyday wardrobe.
In partnership with Onitsuka Tiger.
For decades, trainers reigned supreme. No self-respecting fashion lover’s wardrobe was complete without a rotation of retro runners, cult basketball shoes and limited-edition collaborations.
But with prep back in fashion in 2026, something more polished is finding its footing. Dress shoes are shaking off their stuffy reputation, and trendsetters are just as likely to pair loafers with jorts as they are with sharp tailoring.
Enter The Onitsuka, a premium footwear line from Japanese label Onitsuka Tiger that makes a compelling case for dressing up without going overly formal. Launched in 2019, it brings together classic dress shoe silhouettes, Japanese craftsmanship and athletic footwear technology. Think beautifully finished leather uppers with the kind of cushioning you'd expect from a running shoe. The result? Shoes that look the part with a suit but are built for much more than sitting behind a desk.
A DIFFERENT IDEA OF LUXURY
Onitsuka Tiger knows a thing or two about shoes you can actually live in. The brand made its name in athletic footwear, where comfort, fit and performance are fundamental to good design. So when it turned its attention to dress shoes, it brought along a rather sensible question: Why should looking sharp mean putting up with aching feet by mid-afternoon?
The Onitsuka's answer is what the brand calls "new high-end", a take on luxury where how something feels and functions matters just as much as how it looks.
Shoes that look the part with a suit but are built for much more than sitting behind a desk.
It's an idea that feels particularly relevant now. Office dress codes have loosened, tailoring has relaxed, and the old rules about what goes with what have largely gone out the window. Loafers are turning up with baggy denim, chunky leather shoes are grounding fluid trousers, and the line between casual and formal has never been blurrier.
A good pair of dress shoes can sharpen an otherwise laid-back outfit or make a tailored one feel less buttoned-up. And when those shoes are comfortable enough to wear all day, there's even less reason to save them for special occasions.
The Onitsuka also offers a quieter kind of luxury. In a footwear market crowded with conspicuous logos and monograms, its appeal lies in the silhouette, the quality of the leather and the finer details. It's the sort of shoe that invites a second look rather than demanding attention from across the room.
ROOTED IN JAPANESE CRAFTSMANSHIP
Of course, Onitsuka Tiger is no stranger to making shoes that turn heads. Bruce Lee's yellow-and-black trainers in Game Of Death and Uma Thurman's similarly striking pair in Kill Bill: Volume 1 helped cement its retro silhouettes in pop-culture history. Decades later, those distinctive stripes remain a street-style favourite.
The Onitsuka takes that design heritage somewhere decidedly dressier. Its collection of loafers, derbies, oxfords and brogues borrows from familiar classics, then plays with proportions, textures and details to give them a contemporary edge.
The Onitsuka puts its sporting pedigree to work.
Take the Bit Loafer. The traditional slip-on gets a bolder profile, with horse-bit hardware adding a flash of polish and moccasin stitching keeping things classic. But it's the tweed versions that really catch the eye. Made in Japan's Iwate Prefecture using threads of varying materials and thicknesses, the fabric has a richly textured, almost knitwear-like finish. Against smooth leather, it gives the shoe an unexpected softness and character.
The Brogue has a sporting past hiding beneath its dressy exterior. Its design takes inspiration from Onitsuka Tiger's Emperor golf shoe, first introduced in 1970. Traditional perforations meet contrasting materials, creating a lace-up that's more playful than the usual boardroom staple. It's a clever nod to the brand's athletic roots without looking remotely like a running shoe.
Then there's the leather itself. Made in Japan, much of the collection uses premium Kobe cattle leather sourced from Himeji, a city with a long tradition of leather-making. Supple, smooth and finely grained, it gives the shoes a richness that doesn't need flashy embellishment.
Look closely and you'll find other little signatures of Onitsuka Tiger's heritage: a red line tracing the sole, for instance, or the distinctive shark-toothed outsole. They're subtle enough to escape a casual glance, but satisfying details for anyone who appreciates thoughtful design.
ENGINEERED COMFORT
Good looks are one thing. But anyone who's spent a full working day in stiff dress shoes knows that appearances can be deceiving.
This is where The Onitsuka puts its sporting pedigree to work. Beneath those polished leather uppers is technology designed to make long days on your feet a little easier.
The shoes incorporate αGEL foam, developed by Japanese materials company Taica, to help absorb impact. Their insoles combine high-grade materials of varying firmness for cushioning, arch support and heel stability, while a thicker rubber sponge outsole is designed to be lightweight yet durable.
Even the shark-toothed sole isn't just there for show. Its jagged edges and circular tread are intended to provide grip and support, whether you're navigating city pavements or hurrying between appointments.
None of this is immediately obvious when you look at the shoes, which is rather the point. You get the clean lines and polished finish of traditional dress footwear, with plenty of thought given to what happens once you actually start walking.
After all, a beautiful shoe might win you over in the shop. How it feels at 6pm is what determines whether you'll reach for it again tomorrow.
MADE FOR THE WAY WE DRESS NOW
Here's where The Onitsuka really comes into its own – in a wardrobe where clothes are expected to work harder and the best outfits rarely follow a strict dress code.
For anyone whose day runs from the morning commute to meetings, errands and dinner, a shoe that can move between settings makes life that much easier. In Singapore, where a single day can involve all of the above, that versatility is especially welcome. Frequent travellers will appreciate the prospect of packing fewer pairs, too.
The collection's palette of charcoal black and white makes mixing and matching easy, while flashes of red and contrasting textures offer just enough personality.
And there's plenty of room to have fun with the styling.
The Oxford might be the most traditionally formal of the bunch, but don't feel obliged to wear it with a suit. Try it with roomy cargo trousers and a crisp poplin shirt for a look that's part utility, part old-school polish. Of course, it can still hold its own with matching tailoring when the occasion calls for it.
The Brogue is equally good at playing against expectations. Let a tweed version peek out beneath cropped tailored trousers, or wear it with baggy jeans and a vintage band tee. The contrast between its traditional detailing and the slouchier clothes is precisely what makes the combination interesting.
Then there's the Bit Loafer, whose metal hardware brings a little jewellery-like shine to an outfit. Wear it with Bermuda shorts and a rugby shirt for a modern take on prep, or add it to a pleated skirt and cable-knit vest. It also makes a surprisingly good partner for a slip dress, lending something a little borrowed-from-the-boys to an otherwise feminine look.
If you're starting with just one pair, the black leather Loafer is an easy choice. It's polished enough for a pencil skirt and fitted knit, relaxed enough for chinos and a striped shirt, and just the thing to toughen up a floaty dress. Feeling adventurous? Try it with track pants and a plain tee. That unexpected mix of sporty and smart is what makes getting dressed interesting.
The trick is to embrace contrast. Rather than matching dress shoes with equally formal clothes, let them bring structure to something loose, casual or slightly undone. It's an easy way to look put-together without looking like you've spent the morning agonising over your outfit.
There's a practical argument for all this, too. A premium pair of shoes that works for the office, weekends, dinners and travel is far more likely to earn its keep than one that only comes out for weddings and formal occasions. Wear it often enough and the cost-per-wear calculation starts to make sense.
Beyond footwear, The Onitsuka extends its minimalist approach to bags and small leather goods. The full collection is available to explore at its flagship boutique at Ion Orchard.
And perhaps that's the real appeal of The Onitsuka. It's not about making dress shoes feel more formal or turning them into runners in disguise. It's about giving a familiar wardrobe classic a new lease of life – and plenty more reasons to wear it.