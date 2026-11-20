The shoes incorporate αGEL foam, developed by Japanese materials company Taica, to help absorb impact. Their insoles combine high-grade materials of varying firmness for cushioning, arch support and heel stability, while a thicker rubber sponge outsole is designed to be lightweight yet durable.

Even the shark-toothed sole isn't just there for show. Its jagged edges and circular tread are intended to provide grip and support, whether you're navigating city pavements or hurrying between appointments.

None of this is immediately obvious when you look at the shoes, which is rather the point. You get the clean lines and polished finish of traditional dress footwear, with plenty of thought given to what happens once you actually start walking.

After all, a beautiful shoe might win you over in the shop. How it feels at 6pm is what determines whether you'll reach for it again tomorrow.

MADE FOR THE WAY WE DRESS NOW

Here's where The Onitsuka really comes into its own – in a wardrobe where clothes are expected to work harder and the best outfits rarely follow a strict dress code.

For anyone whose day runs from the morning commute to meetings, errands and dinner, a shoe that can move between settings makes life that much easier. In Singapore, where a single day can involve all of the above, that versatility is especially welcome. Frequent travellers will appreciate the prospect of packing fewer pairs, too.

The collection's palette of charcoal black and white makes mixing and matching easy, while flashes of red and contrasting textures offer just enough personality.

And there's plenty of room to have fun with the styling.