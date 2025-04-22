What is dry brushing? Is this ancient massage technique that's back as a beauty fad worth trying?

It’s not unusual for ancient beauty practices to return in a big way to modern popularity, with the help of social media and the famous names that are on it. One of them to do so lately is dry brushing, which is blowing up on TikTok yet again, thanks to celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Miranda Kerr and Alicia Keys, who all are known to be big advocates of holistic wellness and beauty.

Dry brushing is a skin-brushing technique that’s said to boost blood circulation and promote skin health. It originated from many ancient civilisations including the Egyptians, Greeks, Scandinavians, Indians and Chinese.

Surely, there must be some reason for how it has stood the test of time – but is it truly beneficial for the skin and circulation, as social media deemed it to be? What are the risks and can everyone try it? Here’s the low-down, as well as advice from a dermatologist.