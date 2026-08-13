Does having dry skin make you look older? What dermatologists say
Why signs of ageing tend to appear earlier on people with drier skin and why keeping dry skin healthy and looking youthful is more than just about adding more moisture.
Can dry skin make you look older? There's some truth to that – but not quite in the way you might think.
"Dry skin does not necessarily age biologically faster than other skin types. However, dryness can make certain signs of ageing appear earlier or more pronounced," explained Dr Coni Liu, dermatologist at DermAlly Specialist Skin Clinic & Surgery.
That's because skin that lacks moisture and natural oils has a compromised barrier, making fine lines, rough texture and crepe-y skin more noticeable. In other words, dry skin tends to reveal signs of ageing that other skin types can better conceal.
The reassuring news? Dry skin doesn't doom you to premature ageing. With the right skincare and consistent barrier repair, many of these visible changes can be improved.
WHAT EXACTLY IS DRY SKIN?
Dry skin, or xerosis, develops when the skin's outermost layer doesn't contain enough water and protective lipids.
"These lipids normally help seal moisture into the skin, protecting it against the external environment," said Dr Angeline Yong, dermatologist at Angeline Yong Dermatology and medical director of Sskins Medispa.
Several factors can contribute to dry skin. According to Dr Liew Hui Min, dermatologist at The Skin Drs, these include:
- Genetics: Variations in certain genes can reduce the skin's ability to retain moisture and may contribute to conditions such as eczema.
- Ageing: As skin ages, it naturally becomes thinner and produces less oil.
- Environmental factors: Low humidity, harsh winds and extreme temperatures can strip moisture from the skin.
- Skincare habits: Over-cleansing, using harsh cleansers, washing with very hot water or overusing strong acids and exfoliants can all weaken the skin barrier.
HOW DO YOU KNOW IF YOUR SKIN IS DRY?
Dry skin isn't just about looking dull.
Besides making fine lines and wrinkles appear more obvious, it often comes with a feeling of tightness – especially after cleansing. Other common signs include fine flaking, rough or uneven texture, itchiness, discomfort and increased sensitivity, particularly when applying certain skincare products.
While mild dryness is common, persistent symptoms shouldn't be ignored.
If you're experiencing severe itching, painful cracks, bleeding, a spreading rash or dryness that doesn't improve despite regular moisturising, Dr Yong advised seeing a dermatologist. These symptoms could point to underlying skin conditions such as eczema, contact dermatitis or psoriasis that require medical treatment.
WHY DRY SKIN REVEALS AGEING SIGNS EARLIER
Dry skin exaggerates the visible signs of ageing by making the skin surface less smooth and less plump.
"When the skin loses moisture, superficial lines, roughness and dullness become more apparent," explained the doctors.
Fortunately, these changes are often reversible with consistent moisturisation and barrier repair.
These visible changes differ from structural skin ageing, which involves the gradual breakdown of collagen and elastin. These deeper changes lead to sagging skin and permanent wrinkles, and are driven primarily by UV exposure, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, chronic sleep deprivation and the natural ageing process.
However, a weakened skin barrier can make matters worse.
WHY YOUR SKIN BARRIER MATTERS
A healthy skin barrier is essential for healthy-looking skin.
Dr Yong likened it to a brick wall. The skin cells are the bricks, while ceramides, cholesterol (which differs from the cholesterol found in the bloodstream) and fatty acids act as the mortar that holds everything together.
"When the mortar becomes depleted or disorganised, water escapes more easily and external substances penetrate more readily," she explained.
Because dry skin typically contains fewer of these essential lipids, its barrier is often compromised.
This allows irritants and allergens to penetrate the skin more easily, increasing the risk of conditions such as allergic contact dermatitis, said Dr Liew.
If the barrier remains impaired over time, the resulting low-grade inflammation may gradually accelerate collagen breakdown, contributing to structural skin ageing.
HOW TO CARE FOR DRY SKIN
The goal isn't simply to add moisture back into the skin – it's to restore the skin barrier so it can retain hydration more effectively.
Start with gentle cleansing.
Dr Liu recommends avoiding excessive washing, harsh scrubbing, very hot water and over-exfoliation, all of which can further damage an already fragile barrier.
Moisturisers should ideally contain a combination of ingredients that work together:
- Humectants, such as hyaluronic acid, sodium hyaluronate, glycerin and urea, draw water into the skin.
- Emollients, including ceramides and squalane, smooth and soften the skin.
- Occlusives, such as shea butter and jojoba oil, help seal moisture in and reduce water loss.
Other beneficial ingredients include panthenol, which functions as both a humectant and emollient; colloidal oatmeal, which calms dry, itchy skin; and niacinamide, which strengthens the skin barrier, reduces water loss and improves skin resilience.
Daily sunscreen is equally important, as UV exposure not only accelerates skin ageing but can also worsen dryness.
DON'T NEGLECT THESE EASILY OVERLOOKED AREAS
Some parts of the face naturally produce less oil and therefore need extra attention.
The lips, eye area, forehead and neck are particularly prone to dryness.
Use an occlusive lip balm regularly and avoid licking your lips, as saliva evaporates quickly and strips away the little natural oil that's present.
For the neck, the same skincare routine used on the face generally works well. However, Dr Liu advises using active ingredients such as retinoids cautiously because the skin on the neck is more susceptible to irritation.
The corners of the nose and mouth also deserve extra care.
According to Dr Yong, skincare products often accumulate in these creases, making them especially vulnerable to irritation. Applying a small amount of moisturiser before using potentially irritating actives can help protect these sensitive areas.
THE BOTTOM LINE
Dry skin accentuates fine lines, roughness and dullness.
More importantly, persistent dryness often signals a weakened skin barrier. Left untreated, ongoing barrier damage may trigger chronic low-grade inflammation that can contribute to collagen breakdown over time.
"The objective is not simply to 'add water'," emphasised Dr Yong. Instead, the priority should be restoring both the skin's hydration and its lipid structure so that moisture stays locked in while future water loss is prevented.
With gentle skincare, barrier-supporting ingredients and daily sun protection, dry skin can remain healthy, comfortable and youthful-looking for years to come.
3 THIRST-QUENCHING MOISTURISERS TO RESTORE SKIN RESILIENCE
1. Shimbi Method Derma Cream – Rich Moist, S$30
A rich cream with peptides, urea, ceramides and cica exosomes that intensely hydrates, strengthens skin, improves elasticity, and softens fine lines.
Available at Watson stores and www.watsons.com.sg.
2. Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Meltdown Recovery Cream, from S$69
A medicated moisturiser with colloidal oatmeal, beta-glucan, α-bisabolol and dexpanthenol soothes irritation, strengthens the skin barrier and delivers lasting hydration.
Available at Kiehl’s stores and www.kiehls.com.sg.
3. Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Creme, S$160
A silky moisturiser with hyaluronic acid and camellia extracts that hydrates, soothes dryness, strengthens the skin barrier and leaves skin dewy.
Available at Chanel Fragrance & Beauty counters and boutiques, and www.chanel.com/sg/.