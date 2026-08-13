Does having dry skin make you look older? What dermatologists say

Can dry skin make you look older? There's some truth to that – but not quite in the way you might think.

"Dry skin does not necessarily age biologically faster than other skin types. However, dryness can make certain signs of ageing appear earlier or more pronounced," explained Dr Coni Liu, dermatologist at DermAlly Specialist Skin Clinic & Surgery.

That's because skin that lacks moisture and natural oils has a compromised barrier, making fine lines, rough texture and crepe-y skin more noticeable. In other words, dry skin tends to reveal signs of ageing that other skin types can better conceal.

The reassuring news? Dry skin doesn't doom you to premature ageing. With the right skincare and consistent barrier repair, many of these visible changes can be improved.

WHAT EXACTLY IS DRY SKIN?

Dry skin, or xerosis, develops when the skin's outermost layer doesn't contain enough water and protective lipids.

"These lipids normally help seal moisture into the skin, protecting it against the external environment," said Dr Angeline Yong, dermatologist at Angeline Yong Dermatology and medical director of Sskins Medispa.