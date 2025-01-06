Your favourite 'squeaky clean' foaming cleanser could be the reason you have dry skin

Foaming cleansers today often include hydrating and soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which help offset the drying effects of traditional foaming agents. These additions ensure you can enjoy a bubbly cleanse without compromising your skin’s moisture levels. Many modern formulations are also pH-balanced, minimising irritation and making them a gentler choice for daily use.

That said, not all foaming cleansers are created equal. Dr Tay advised being mindful of the entire ingredient list rather than focusing on a single component. “Not all products with SLS or SLES are bad,” she pointed out. “It depends on how the ingredient works with others in the formulation, the concentration, and the product’s stability.”

Another potential irritant to watch out for is benzalkonium chloride (an antiseptic). “It can be harsh on the skin and sometimes cause contact dermatitis,” warned Dr Tay.

DEBUNKING THE “SQUEAKY CLEAN” MYTH

The appeal of foaming cleansers lies partly in the visual experience of lathering up and in the familiar “squeaky clean” feeling they provide afterward. In reality, this sensation often signals that your skin’s natural oils have been stripped away.

“The first sign that a cleanser might be too harsh is a feeling of tightness and a 'squeaky clean' sensation after washing,” said Dr Tay.

If left unchecked, she added, this can lead to early signs of irritation, such as flaking or a stinging sensation when applying skincare products. Fortunately, well-formulated modern cleansers – foaming or otherwise – can clean effectively without compromising the skin barrier. Dr Tay affirmed that cream cleansers and enzymatic cleansers, if well-formulated, can be just as effective as their foamy counterparts.

Given our tropical climate, regular cleansing is crucial to remove sweat, sebum, and environmental pollutants. According to Dr Tay, it’s important to double cleanse at the end of the day. “I usually recommend using micellar water to clean the face once, especially for acne-prone skin, followed by the use of an appropriate cleanser for the skin type. Do so even if one doesn’t apply makeup or sunscreen,” she advised.

WHO SHOULD AVOID FOAMING CLEANSERS?

Even with their modern makeovers, foaming cleansers aren’t for everyone. According to Dr Tay, individuals with facial eczema or rosacea, especially when their condition isn’t well-controlled, should steer clear of foaming cleansers. “They can use cream cleansers or cleansing powders that contain enzymes as alternatives,” she said.