Actor-singer Dylan Wang brings his fashion brand D.Desirable to Singapore in first international pop-up store

A highlight of the Singapore pop-up is a limited-edition collaboration with Singaporean illustrator Ah Guo, whose real name is Lee Kow Fong. The illustrator is known for his watercolour artwork depicting everyday scenes and people in Singapore, inspiring Wang to collaborate and launch D.Desirable × Ah Guo Singapore Limited Edition Collection. Items in the collection available at the pop-up range from T-shirts and canvas bags to blind boxes.

In addition to the pop-up, themed outdoor installations will be set on the ground floor of Ion Orchard, offering visitors a more immersive brand experience.

Wang’s experiences and creative journey during his time in Singapore were also captured in a three-episode documentary series released in December, showcasing his exploration across the country and how it shaped the creative direction of the collection.

The series followed his visit to locations such as River Wonders and Bird Paradise at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the Katong-Joo Chiat neighbourhood, Bugis, and the Duxton neighbourhood.

“Singapore is truly a place full of unexpected surprises around every corner – within minutes, one can step seamlessly from modern architecture to traditional shophouses with deep-rooted heritage, and the next moment from vibrant urban streets to lush green spaces,” Wang shared in a statement. “Bringing D.Desirable here to Singapore feels absolutely right."