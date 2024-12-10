Zits, facial bloat, dull skin, bad hair, ungroomed nails: Easy hacks for these beauty emergencies

Party season is here once again and you’re likely to be attending plenty of gatherings and dressing up for the festivities. It goes without saying that you’d want to look your best and it’s not just about the outfit – who wouldn’t want to be able to flaunt fabulous skin and great hair at the same time?

Unfortunately, while you may have plans set in place for that event, certain situations can crop up unexpectedly and disrupt them. A period of stress, or simply a lack of time for self-care can result in common skin emergencies or leave you looking tired or perhaps not as well-groomed as you’d like to be.

But even if they do happen to you, know that there are ways to quickly solve or – at the very least – alleviate these beauty issues. Here are a few common problems that can be tackled easily with simple tools and tricks, so that they won’t ruin your day completely.