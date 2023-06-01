6 engagement ring trends that modern brides are loving right now

Many seem to have a fixed idea of what an engagement ring should look like – a single round solitaire diamond set atop an elegant, fuss-free ring setting, perhaps with some subtle enhancements, such as having a “halo” of diamonds around the central stone or decorative elements on the ring shank.

Such designs are perfect in their classic way, but nobody ever said an engagement ring must look that way or be set with a diamond. Your ring is yours to wear and appreciate, so it can be anything you like, as long as you believe you’d enjoy it for a long time to come.

This is why many modern brides are looking at other ring styles or gemstones that offer a special twist, and yet are still timeless and wearable. If you, too, are searching for an engagement ring that will stand apart from the rest, why not take a cue from these trends that are currently finding favour with them?