An expert guide to buying diamonds: The essential questions you need to ask

Shopping for diamonds can be a daunting or even confusing experience for many, especially for those doing so for the first time and have little to no knowledge of the gemstone. If you’re in the market for some good-sized bling, which is likely going to cost a pretty sum, you’d definitely want to do your research and take your time to track down the most ideal stone.

While it is easy to find basic information on diamonds – such as the 4Cs, as well as brand names and jewellers that you should be considering, the real challenge lies in the actual process of shopping – what do you look out for when viewing diamonds in the boutique? Also, what you should ask to ensure that you’ll end up with not just a beautiful diamond that you’ll love, but also a shrewd purchase to appreciate for a lifetime?

CNA Lifestyle rounds up the quintessential questions to put forth when shopping for bling.

QUESTION 1: WHAT IS A GOOD BALANCE BETWEEN THE 4CS?