Meet Singapore’s very own celebrity brow artist whose clients include Zoe Tay, Jeanette Aw and more

But it was purely by chance that led Wong down this path.

As academics weren’t Wong’s strong suit, her father advised her to find a job that would equip her with a skill. The options were limited to either training to be a hairstylist or joining the beauty industry.

“Growing up in a small village, like Sekinchan in West Malaysia, the common culture – smoking, drinking and having ‘colourful’ hair – within the hairstyling industry was considered too rebellious for my family. And because I’ve always had a rebellious streak in me, one of my sisters decided that I should go into beauty instead,” said Wong.

FROM PAINTING FACES TO DEFINING BROWS

Wong started out doing makeup, but soon realised that her interest was in drawing eyebrows specifically. “To me, it was the hardest part to get right, yet made the most difference.”

When brow embroidery started rising in popularity, Wong was sent to Germany by her then-boss to pick up the techniques. And the rest, is history.

“The more I transformed [my customers’] brows and received positive reinforcement from them, the more my interest and passion for brow embroidery grew.”

BROW WORK IS AN ART ITSELF

Besides looking at one’s unique facial features and face shape, Wong’s approach to brow styling also includes prioritising her clients’ personalities, dress styles and professions in creating brows that truly complement them.

“It might sound strange to assess their profession and personality, but it is actually really important! If a client is introverted, a bold and dramatic brow might feel out of place, while an extroverted person might not feel represented with softer brows,” explained the brow master with 20 years of experience.