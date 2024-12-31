Meet Singapore’s very own celebrity brow artist whose clients include Zoe Tay, Jeanette Aw and more
Known for her ability to design natural, flattering brows that enhance one’s features, Bernice Wong of Bernice Brow Artistry is the go-to for many celebrities, which also include Fann Wong, Stefanie Sun and Christopher Lee.
Bernice Wong’s client list really reads like the who’s who of Singapore celebrities. A quick scroll through the Bernice Brow Artistry Instagram account and you’ll see familiar faces smiling back at you, from Zoe Tay, Jeanette Aw and Sheila Sim to Fann Wong and even Christopher Lee.
But it was purely by chance that led Wong down this path.
As academics weren’t Wong’s strong suit, her father advised her to find a job that would equip her with a skill. The options were limited to either training to be a hairstylist or joining the beauty industry.
“Growing up in a small village, like Sekinchan in West Malaysia, the common culture – smoking, drinking and having ‘colourful’ hair – within the hairstyling industry was considered too rebellious for my family. And because I’ve always had a rebellious streak in me, one of my sisters decided that I should go into beauty instead,” said Wong.
FROM PAINTING FACES TO DEFINING BROWS
Wong started out doing makeup, but soon realised that her interest was in drawing eyebrows specifically. “To me, it was the hardest part to get right, yet made the most difference.”
When brow embroidery started rising in popularity, Wong was sent to Germany by her then-boss to pick up the techniques. And the rest, is history.
“The more I transformed [my customers’] brows and received positive reinforcement from them, the more my interest and passion for brow embroidery grew.”
BROW WORK IS AN ART ITSELF
Besides looking at one’s unique facial features and face shape, Wong’s approach to brow styling also includes prioritising her clients’ personalities, dress styles and professions in creating brows that truly complement them.
“It might sound strange to assess their profession and personality, but it is actually really important! If a client is introverted, a bold and dramatic brow might feel out of place, while an extroverted person might not feel represented with softer brows,” explained the brow master with 20 years of experience.
And while many might think that brow embroidery is just applying pigment and following a standard shape in the latest trend, it’s more than that.
“Each person also has unique brow muscle movements that need to be considered and unique skin conditions that can influence how their skin reacts to or retains the pigment,” added Wong.
So what constitutes good brows?
“Good brows are all about framing your facial features in a way that feels harmonious and elegant. They should enhance your natural charisma without being overpowering,” said Wong.
“And key characteristics include a natural shape without harsh outlines, a light-to-dark gradient from the front. A lighter front will give a softer look, and similarly, very strong front of brows will give a very fierce and harsh look that isn’t ideal.”
CELEBRITY CLIENTELE
When it comes to brows, Wong is a go-to for many celebrities and even influential VIPs.
The first celebrity who walked through her doors was Sheila Sim, back in September 2015. And Sim still visits Wong regularly for her brow fix.
“[Makeup artist] Clarence was the one that recommended me to Bernice. She was at West Coast Plaza then, and I remember how professional and gentle she was,” recalled the model-actress.
“She adjusts the style and shape of my eyebrows every time I visit, ever so subtly. And it looks amazing every time, and perfect the minute I walk out of her studio. There’s never a need for any downtime either. Even at the peak of my filming, I could still visit her. With the right brows, it saves me so much time from having to shape them,” added Sim.
The biggest standout memory for Wong was when singer-songwriter Stefanie Sun paid a visit.
“I had received a message from someone identifying herself as ‘Stef’, and we were chatting casually to arrange the appointment. And when she showed up, I was totally blown away to realise that it was the Stefanie Sun! I couldn’t believe it – definitely a fun surprise I’ll never forget,” said Wong.
In addition to celebrities, the modest brow artist also sees a steady stream of media industry folks, like makeup artist Clarence Lee (he’s worked with the likes of songstress Stefanie Sun and actresses Zhang Ziyi and Paige Chua) and hairstylist Dexter Ng (he’s part of actress Rebecca Lim’s glam squad).
“Bernice is just amazing because she knows the balance so well. During those days, there wasn’t anyone I knew who could make brows look so natural with embroidery and the client could go back to work without having red and sore looking brows or overly dark brows for days or even weeks before looking natural. But she could do that,” shared Lee.
Lee is also amazed at Wong’s skills in doing men’s brows. “I’ve seen too many men’s brows overly done that they look very drawn and unnatural. That’s the reason why she has so many fans, including celebrities, who trust her fully.”
Even Singapore’s OG beauty content creator, Leanne Ho, is a regular. “I am a scaredy cat and quite sensitive to pain. In fact, I was so nervous during my first appointment that I developed gastric pains. However, Bernice’s touch, calm demeanour and friendly approach made each session since, painless and enjoyable,” shared Ho.
KEEPING HER OWN STYLE
While Wong stays informed on evolving brow styles, she isn’t led by them.
“Techniques in this field are constantly changing, and I travel to learn new methods that could enhance my skills and improve my equipment, pigments and technology. However, I’m careful not to apply new techniques blindly. I always consider the long-term effects and whether it’s suitable for each client.”
“I love her skills. But I love her even more as a person,” said Sim. “She’s always so personable, kind, gentle and magnanimous. And constantly looking for ways to improve herself in her skills and as a person.”
This is why Wong’s calendar is constantly packed with client appointments.
Unfortunately, Wong is currently only taking in names for her waitlist as most of the appointments are booked up by her regulars who come in once every 10 to 12 months for touch-ups.
To increase your chances, Wong advised providing as much availability as possible when you put your name down on the waitlist. This includes giving a few potential dates and times. “When we have cancellations, we prioritise those on the waitlist, so the more flexible you are, the better.”
PRO BROW TIPS FROM WONG
How to maintain your newly embroidered brows
- Keep your brows clean and dry. When it comes to cleansing your face, be gentle and do not rub excessively when removing makeup.
- Avoid using oil-based products on your brows, like oil makeup removers, to help prolong the intensity of your brow embroidery.
- Avoid applying skincare with brightening ingredients, such as AHAs, directly onto your brows.
How to groom and define your natural brows
- If your brows are droopy, trim the ends a little to give it a more lifted look. And don’t forget to pluck the stray hairs to keep the shape clean.
- When drawing in your brows, the front (nearer the nose bridge) should always be lighter than the middle and ends. “You won’t go wrong with a light to dark gradient,” said Wong.
- For a more natural look, always fill in your brows in the direction of the hair growth.
- If using a brow pencil, opt a dark brown shade for the front of the brows and a light grey shade, which is darker, for the ends.