Need a brow makeover? 5 flattering looks for every face shape from celebrity 'eyebrow queen' Anastasia Soare

The polar opposite of the Audrey brow, this goes for that barely-there aesthetic. The nonexistent arches were the look OG supermodels Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss wore like badges of honour. There are no shortcuts to the skinny brow and you generally have to pluck your way.

However, Soare warned that over-plucking can cause long-term damage. “Tweezing can damage the hair follicles over time. Whatever you do, don’t over-pluck your brows,” she stressed.

She recommended scoring the look via makeup instead. “Start by using a glue stick to thoroughly coat the brows. Then, use a brow comb to brush the hairs upward in the direction of growth and wipe off any excess glue residue from your skin.

“After the glue dries, repeat this process twice more before setting with translucent powder. At this point, it will look quite extreme – almost like white rectangles above the eyes.

“Then apply concealer to the face, taking care when blending the area of your disguised brows. Depending on whether the brows still show, you’ll repeat this process once or twice more, using setting powder between layers.

“Finally, you will have a base that completely disguises the brows, and you can then use (brow) products to draw and detail the skinny brow from there.

“For the most natural look, fill brows ombre – darker at the arches and ends; lighter at the centre.”

4. BLEACHED BROWS