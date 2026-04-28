Can face yoga and gua sha really slim your face? What experts say

Scroll through TikTok or Instagram long enough and you’ll likely come across a tutorial promising a snatched jawline, lifted cheekbones, a visibly “smaller” face – all through a few minutes of daily facial exercises.

From face yoga routines to gua sha, these techniques have surged in popularity as non-invasive alternatives to aesthetic treatments. The appeal is obvious: they’re accessible, relatively low-cost, and can be done at home. But can they actually slim your face – or are the results more subtle than claimed?

To find out, we spoke to a dermatologist and a face yoga instructor about how these techniques work, where they help, and where expectations may need adjusting.