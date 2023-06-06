Minoxidil for hair loss: What you need to know about this widely used drug to restore hair growth

Anyone who’s ever gone on a search for a medical hair-loss remedy would probably have come across the drug, minoxidil.

There are reasons why it’s so frequently used in topical hair-loss treatments – it’s the first FDA-approved medication for treating hair loss and has been applied for this purpose since the 1980s, which says something about its efficacy and, more importantly, safety for use.

If you’re familiar with the popular topical medication for hair loss known as Regaine (also branded as Rogaine in certain markets), you’d recognise minoxidil as its key active ingredient too. The product may have indeed helped many with thinning hair restore their crowning glory, but, at the same time, it has not done much for others with the same issue.

Regaine, of course, isn’t only the minoxidil treatment available out there. There are many other brands of hair-growth formulations that are based on it too. But as we all know, results are never guaranteed with any hair loss remedy, and it takes time for effects to show, if there even will be any.

Wondering whether it’s worth your while to give minoxidil a shot, if the brand name matters, and if it’ll give you the results you’ve dreamed of? CNA Lifestyle gets dermatologist Dr Eileen Tan of Eileen Tan Skin Clinic & Associates to provide a clearer picture of what it can do and what it won’t.