Fashion repair services: Where you can fix clothes from Chanel to Uniqlo to extend garment life

The most sustainable garment is the one you already own. In a fashion industry built on newness, that idea has long felt counterintuitive. Today, however, a growing number of brands are trying to shift that mindset – not just by producing better clothes, but by making it easier for customers to repair, restore and keep wearing them.

Once an afterthought, repair is quietly becoming one of the clearest signals of whether a brand genuinely stands behind its products. From luxury houses rooted in craftsmanship to mainstream retailers with in-store mending counters, the message is increasingly unified: If it’s broken, they’ll fix it.

Beyond extending the life of individual garments, repair services play a broader role in reducing fashion’s environmental impact. Keeping clothes in use for longer lowers the demand for new production, and with it, the carbon footprint tied to manufacturing, materials and waste.