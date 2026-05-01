Fashion repair services: Where you can fix clothes from Chanel to Uniqlo to extend garment life
A growing number of brands are offering repairs for clothing – CNA Lifestyle finds out who’s doing it, and what to expect from their services.
The most sustainable garment is the one you already own. In a fashion industry built on newness, that idea has long felt counterintuitive. Today, however, a growing number of brands are trying to shift that mindset – not just by producing better clothes, but by making it easier for customers to repair, restore and keep wearing them.
Once an afterthought, repair is quietly becoming one of the clearest signals of whether a brand genuinely stands behind its products. From luxury houses rooted in craftsmanship to mainstream retailers with in-store mending counters, the message is increasingly unified: If it’s broken, they’ll fix it.
Beyond extending the life of individual garments, repair services play a broader role in reducing fashion’s environmental impact. Keeping clothes in use for longer lowers the demand for new production, and with it, the carbon footprint tied to manufacturing, materials and waste.
Repair is quietly becoming one of the clearest signals of whether a brand genuinely stands behind its products.
WHY REPAIR WITH THE BRAND?
But why go back to the brand at all, when a tailor can often turn things around faster and cheaper? The answer depends on what you’re repairing – and who made it.
For luxury purchases, brand repair services offer access to the same specialist ateliers and original materials used in production – something no general tailor can replicate. An Hermes scarf or a Chanel jacket repaired in-house can be restored closer to its original standard, with its provenance intact. For pieces where authenticity and resale value matter, that distinction is significant.
Mainstream labels’ repair services are often priced comparably to a tailor, but with the advantage of brand-matched threads, hardware and trims. When your belt loop snaps or your down jacket develops a hole, returning to the brand means the fix is done with components that actually match.
For luxury purchases, brand repair services offer access to the same specialist ateliers and original materials used in production – something no general tailor can replicate.
The case for returning to the brand is arguably strongest when it comes to performance and technical wear. Brands like Patagonia and Arc'teryx build their reputations on gear designed to function under demanding conditions, and their repair teams are trained accordingly. Fixing a waterproof membrane, re-sealing taped seams or patching technical fabrics requires specialist knowledge that falls outside the scope of most tailors. Getting it wrong doesn’t just affect appearance; it can compromise the garment's performance entirely.
In each case, going back to the brand isn’t just about convenience, but getting the repair done right, by people who understand exactly what they made. Here are the brands leading the way.
LUXURY BRANDS: CRAFTSMANSHIP EXTENDS BEYOND THE SALE
Luxury houses like Chanel, Hermes, and Louis Vuitton are known for maintaining products long after purchase, with items often sent back to specialised ateliers for restoration. These services are most consistently offered for leather goods, where each house’s expertise is deepest.
Ready-to-wear repair tends to be more limited, handled on a case-by-case basis through boutiques. Customers are generally asked to bring items in for assessment, after which the brand will advise on what can be done. Common fixes range from button reattachments to minor stitching repairs, while more complex work is subject to further evaluation.
“Our after-sales services are primarily focused on leather goods like bags and wallets. For ready-to-wear, we do offer repairs such as button reattachments, but the scope tends to be more limited,” said a Louis Vuitton customer service associate.
Luxury brands typically do not publish repair price lists, with both costs and turnaround times varying depending on the nature of the repair. A Chanel customer service associate shared that simpler repairs may be carried out locally, with an estimated timeframe of around three to six months, while most Hermes items will need to be sent to Paris for restoration, with a similar lead time.
Some houses are formalising garment care more explicitly. Loewe includes a two-year warranty with purchases through authorised channels – quality issues are repaired free of charge, while general wear and tear can be serviced for a fee.
Burberry, meanwhile, has structured programmes specifically for clothing: Its Trench Refresh and Cashmere Refresh services cover cleaning, repair and reproofing using lower-impact treatments. The brand also offers repairs for clothing and rainwear (including stitching fixes on trench coats), alteration services, and upcycling initiatives – among them Scarf Upcycle, where worn pieces are revived through embroidery and darning.
MAINSTREAM RETAILERS: EVERYDAY FIXES MADE ACCESSIBLE
At the Levi’s Tailor Shop in its Ion Orchard store, denim gets a second life through patching, hemming and reinforcement. Typical repairs include hardware and belt loop replacement and rip mending, with prices starting from S$2 for a belt loop fix and up to S$20 for patching and darning.
Customisation services are also available – distressing, panelling (where a section of fabric is replaced with a different material) and embroidery for monogramming or illustrations – with an average wait time of four weeks.
Uniqlo also weaves repair into the everyday shopping experience through its Re.Uniqlo Studio initiative. Available at its Orchard Central global flagship and 51@AMK stores, the service covers accessible fixes from mending small holes to replacing buttons. Repairs start from S$5 for pocket tears, loose hems, broken belt loops, split seams and fallen buttons; more specialised work – such as patching holes in down jackets or repairing seam tape on outerwear – starts from S$10.
Customers can also add embroidery to their repairs for an additional fee, turning a functional fix into a subtle design detail. Items are typically ready within seven days, though all garments must be brought in clean and are assessed for suitability based on material and condition.
OUTDOOR AND PERFORMANCE BRANDS: REPAIR AS A FOUNDING PRINCIPLE
Patagonia has repaired clothing since the 1970s – long before sustainability became a buzzword. Its Worn Wear programme, launched in 2013, formalised that commitment into a circularity model, encouraging customers to trade in and repair used gear.
Today, the brand operates more than 70 repair centres globally and offers free repairs on select items. In the past year alone, Patagonia repaired over 170,000 products. It also publishes repair guides, giving customers the tools to maintain their own garments where possible.
As Patagonia does not operate a retail store in Singapore, local customers will need to use its mail-in repair service. Items typically take up to 10 weeks to be mended and returned.
Each repair is assessed on a case-by-case basis. Where original materials are unavailable, similar fabrics and hardware are used, with durability prioritised over an exact visual match. Most repair work is covered by the brand, though customers pay a small fee for round-trip shipping (around US$15/S$19). Certain items, such as wetsuits, may incur additional repair costs ranging from US$20 to US$80.
Technical performance brand Arc'teryx opened its first Singapore store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands in January, but repair services are not handled in-store. Instead, customers are directed to the brand’s online Product Service Request system, where they submit photos and a description of the issue.
From there, the brand conducts a full evaluation to determine whether the item can be repaired, replaced or requires an alternative solution. In some cases, customers may be asked to send the item in for closer inspection. Products covered under Arc’teryx’s limited warranty may be repaired or replaced at no charge, while items outside warranty are still considered on a case-by-case basis. Customers are responsible for shipping items to the service centre, with return shipping covered by the brand.
HOMEGROWN LABELS: A WORK IN PROGRESS
Compared to more mature markets in Europe and Japan – where garment repair culture is deeply embedded and independent mending services are commonplace – Singapore’s local fashion scene still has some way to go. Few homegrown labels have formalised repair as part of their offering, which makes Esse something of an exception.
The Singapore-founded label handles repairs exclusively for its own garments, with each request assessed individually. Customers begin by emailing the team with their order details, photos and a description of the issue, after which the brand advises whether the item can be repaired and how to proceed.
Standard fixes include seam repairs, broken stitching, small holes or tears, and button replacements where stock is available. For more significant wear – such as larger rips or stains – Esse may offer visible mending, a hand-sewn technique that reinforces the garment while turning the repair into an intentional design detail. This bespoke service is available for a small fee.
Most standard repairs, along with return shipping within Singapore, are covered by the brand, though charges may apply for more complex work. Customers are typically responsible for the cost of sending items in. As each item is worked on by hand, turnaround time is estimated at around three to four weeks.