Create your Christmas look: How to turn everyday footwear into party shoes by having fun with socks

Party season is looming. So you’re likely to be pondering the age-old question: What to wear?

Lucky you if you’ve got a little black dress that is likely to work for every party invite on your desk. But how do you spawn new looks from that one dress? Should you race out now and buy party shoes in every shade of the rainbow?

You should know that there’s a much cheaper way, not to mention, fun, way to do this.

Instead of breaking the bank by buying several pairs of new Jimmy Choos, all you really need to invest in is a couple of pairs of new socks to turn everyday shoes into bona fide party footwear.

Yes, socks.

Scroll down for a look and learn sesh to dip your toe in.