These were the biggest fashion trends of 2024: Bag charms, Grandpacore, leopard print and more
Change is the only constant in not just life, but also fashion. This year has brought forth a number of surprising fads, along with new interpretations of old trends. As we approach the year end, here’s a look back at the most notable of them – whether they are good or bad, we’ll let you be the judge of that.
1. BAG CHARMS
There’s no doubt about it – accessorising your bag was the biggest trend of the year, going by how viral it went on social media. What used to be a fun thing children did to their school bags officially became a fashion trend embraced by celebrities, influencers and people of all ages. “More is more” seemed to be the popular way to go about bag-decorating, too, although there were no real rules – it’s all about curating an eclectic selection of bag charms that are personal to you.
Bag-accessorising is nothing new, of course – but did you know that it was first made fashionable by style icon Jane Birkin? Unlike most other Birkin bag owners, she used her own Birkins as a canvas for expressing her individuality and decorated them with an assortment of personal knick-knacks including stickers, scarves, strings of beads, amulets and even keys.
2. BARREL-LEG JEANS
Elle magazine declared barrel-leg jeans the denim shape of 2024. The barrel-leg cut got get all the attention in fashion circles not just because of its unconventional shape – characterised by a wide curved cut along the outer seam of the legs – but also because it is universally flattering.
Alaia kickstarted the trend when creative director Pieter Mulier sent a fantastic rendition down the runway. Since, everyone from Gianni, Toteme, Frame, Free People and even Uniqlo have gotten with it.
A decided departure from restrictive skinny jeans, the jodhpur-styled barrel-leg jean is comfortable as it is stylish. Hence, its meteoric rise.
3. LEOPARD PRINT
This animal print has never really gone out of style, making brief appearances on fashion runways every now and then. This year, however, it received greater attention – from brands including Christian Dior, Alaia, Versace and Alexander McQueen. And reason for that was because the print was also seen on multiple celebs. Kendall Jenner was among the famous names who fuelled the trend when she was seen in a sparkling sequinned leopard-print number that she wore to an event.
4. SHIELD SUNGLASSES
It was time to go big when it came to eyewear – small and narrow sunnies that were all the rage in the past few years were pushed out of the picture as oversized shield sunglasses took the spotlight this year. The broad, wraparound style of shades was the perfect accessory for the extreme hot summer temperatures across the world, and channelled the sporty vibe that’s fitting for the summer Olympics that took place this year.
Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Christian Dior contributed to the trend, which was seen on celebs including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.
5. POLO SHIRTS
While polo shirts have long been a wardrobe staple for men, they broke into womenswear in a big way for Spring/Summer. Straddling smart-casual and masculine-feminine, the latest takes on the garment are nothing like those in dad’s closet.
Besides athleisure, the polo shirt was seen dressed up with a tailored suit and even worn with eveningwear. The celebrity set including Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya and even Pamela Anderson couldn't get enough of this new-again shirt.
6. GRANDPACORE
Designers are constantly inspired by trends from past decades, so little wonder that the young of today wore clothes influenced by the styles of the generations that came before them. Grandpacore is exactly what its name says – the trend was about emulating grandad’s look, but with items that are modern takes on the pieces that he would wear.
Naturally, it’s a trend that men can easily try, although women can also partake in it with feminine versions of the essentials required to create the look. They include cardigans and vests, tweed blazers and pants, knit materials and prints like plaid and checks. And if you can’t find ideal ones in the stores, thrifting is also a good way to go since vintage pieces are sure to fit right in with the look.
Harry Styles, Tyler, The Creator and Alexa Chung exemplified grandpacore with their personal style, while Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid were also seen incorporating its influences into their outfits.
7. BUBBLE SKIRTS
Rounded and voluminous, the bubble hem makes a girlish statement and exudes a playful mood. The gathered style takes many forms – on long and short skirts, as well as dresses, and in varying levels of “pouffiness”, depending on the design and fabric of the garment.
It first surfaced in the 1950s, introduced by designers Christian Dior and Pierre Cardin, and has made a return to modern fashion several times over the years since – most notably in the 1980s and noughties. Now, it is back once again and has been seen on Blackpink’s Jennie and Rose, Zendaya and Hailey Bieber.
8. NO PANTS
Wearing your underwear as outer wear is something we would never do ordinarily – yet that didn’t stop major fashion players like Prada, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Miu Miu from dabbling in the trend.
To be accurate, the models weren’t in knickers but hot shorts and bottoms that resemble swimwear. These bottoms are designed to be part of the outfit, sometimes bearing a print or embellishments like sequins, and often also worn with sheer tights or stockings.
9. BARN JACKETS
What exactly is a barn jacket? As its name suggests, it’s a utility coat meant to be worn when working in farms and fields – generally work that’s likely to get someone’s clothing dirty. Barn jackets have a boxy silhouette, and are mostly made of durable materials like canvas and twill. What visibly distinguishes it from other types of outerwear, however, is its contrasting collar, which is usually made of corduroy or leather and in a colour that’s darker than the rest of the jacket.
Barn jackets appeared on the Prada, Loewe, The Row’s runways in 2023, but only really became an It fashion item this year, inspiring plenty of fast-fashion versions and widespread coverage on social media.
10. SHEER CLOTHING
Translucent garments have long been seen on the runways, but played a more prominent role in 2024 – a trend that’s likely to continue into the earlier part of next year. They were also spotted all over the red carpets, as celebrities like Mun Ka-young, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa stepped out in a variety of takes on the sheer trend, putting plenty of skin on display.
It’s surprisingly a very versatile and wearable trend – since there are many ways to play with how revealing one would like to go with different fabrics of varying levels of transparency and the design of the garment.