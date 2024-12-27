These were the biggest fashion trends of 2024: Bag charms, Grandpacore, leopard print and more

Elle magazine declared barrel-leg jeans the denim shape of 2024. The barrel-leg cut got get all the attention in fashion circles not just because of its unconventional shape – characterised by a wide curved cut along the outer seam of the legs – but also because it is universally flattering.

Alaia kickstarted the trend when creative director Pieter Mulier sent a fantastic rendition down the runway. Since, everyone from Gianni, Toteme, Frame, Free People and even Uniqlo have gotten with it.

A decided departure from restrictive skinny jeans, the jodhpur-styled barrel-leg jean is comfortable as it is stylish. Hence, its meteoric rise.