What to pack for a stylish Seoul holiday: Take your fashion cues from 9 Korean celebrities

Thanks to the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme, holidaying in Seoul is once again a reality for K-fans. But before you utter "saranghae, Blackpink/BTS!", there’s that daunting task of packing for the trip.

Bringing the right clothes will make all the difference, so think twice about stuffing your bags with thick sweaters and fluffy coats because of the cold winter weather (how many do you really need?).

Those will not only take up a lot of space in the luggage but it'll limit your style options. After all, it's been a long time since that last trip and you'd want to make this special – and looking like the Michelin man the entire time is not a good look.

Instead of relying on fuzzy memory or a faded pre-pandemic travel inventory, a more reliable and style-proof method would be to take your cue from the best-dressed Korean celebrities. From Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon to Hometown Cha-cha-cha’s Shin Min-a and Blackpink’s Lisa and Jennie, here's a quick refresher course from women who know how to get it just right.

But yes, pack something for the cold weather. Alternatively, bookmark this for next year's escapade, when the weather's warm enough to flaunt what you've got.

GRAB A SHAKET