Ferragamo's new dawn: Creative director Maximilian Davis makes his debut
Maximilian Davis created a vermillion red background for his Salvatore Ferragamo debut in the courtyard of a 17th century baroque and neoclassical palace – all the better to highlight the fashion house's new direction.
The 27-year-old British designer worked strong silhouettes and simple elements, like tank tops and leggings, or full-on bodysuits, all the better to highlight the bag of the season, oversized cutout bags in highly polished leather with a canvas interior. Dresses were slinky in solid colours or flowing chiffon in degrade prints; a red trouser and skin-tight top combo popped with crystals. Strappy sandals featured a distinctive circular heel.
The male silhouette was challenged with an off-shoulder, sheer ombre dyed top, the colors an homage to the California sunset. Davis tapped Ferragamo's leather heritage with boyishly short leather shorts paired with a leather blazer. Any male divo can make a red-carpet entrance with a silver sheer off-shoulder top that flows dramatically into a trailing scarf.
Models trod across red sand that covered the entire courtyard, a reference to Ferragamo's Hollywood origins near the California beaches, and Davis' own Caribbean heritage.
The sea and the sand mean for him "a place where you can go to reflect, and feel at one,'' he said. "I wanted to show that perspective, but now through the Ferragamo lens."
Supermodel Naomi Campbell turned out for the debut.