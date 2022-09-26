Ferrari’s foray into ready-to-wear finds traction with Formula One fans
The new collection shown at Milan Fashion Week combines pieces Formula One fans would covet, including racing jumpsuits and pit jackets adorned with iconic patches, as well as elegant statement pieces incorporating the Ferrari technological drive with more subtlety.
Super sportscar maker Ferrari's foray into luxury goods is finding traction with its high-end auto buyers, as hoped, but also Formula One fans whose garages don't house quite the same horsepower.
Rocco Iannone, the creative director of Ferrari's fashion line, said he saw the effect during the Italian Grand Prix in Monza earlier this month. Many Formula One fans were buying pricey made-to-measure Ferrari garments, and showing up the next day wearing them at the race track "with badges and all of the iconic elements".
"This mix is what I am interested in telling: They exist and we want to give them a wardrobe,'' Ianonne said.
Iannone's third collection focuses on what the creative director called Ferrari's "primordial materials": Leather, denim, cotton and silk.
Jacquard cargo pants are made with recycled nylon, rendering a camouflage look. The denim is technological, each piece treated with sprays of ozone to give a colourful stone-washed effect without the usual environmental damage. And Napa glove leather is used to make supple leather jumpsuits in a deep red with orange undertones or black.
"The goal is to embrace the soul of Ferrari through a sharp, precise and mixed wardrobe," Iannone.