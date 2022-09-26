Ferrari’s foray into ready-to-wear finds traction with Formula One fans

Super sportscar maker Ferrari's foray into luxury goods is finding traction with its high-end auto buyers, as hoped, but also Formula One fans whose garages don't house quite the same horsepower.

Rocco Iannone, the creative director of Ferrari's fashion line, said he saw the effect during the Italian Grand Prix in Monza earlier this month. Many Formula One fans were buying pricey made-to-measure Ferrari garments, and showing up the next day wearing them at the race track "with badges and all of the iconic elements".

"This mix is what I am interested in telling: They exist and we want to give them a wardrobe,'' Ianonne said.