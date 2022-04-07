Fiona Xie: 'I am at this place in life where I would like to only do things that really excite me'

When it comes to Fiona Xie’s acting career, there is often one thing on everybody’s minds these days: When will we finally get to watch the long-awaited sequel to Crazy Rich Asians?

After all, even though the main plot of the movie centres around the love story of Chinese-American professor Rachel Chu, who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend Nick Young’s crazy rich family, us homegrown audiences had our eyes glued to the screen for another reason – Xie’s character Kitty Pong.

In her role as the flamboyant gold digger, Xie stole every scene she was in with her inimitable screen presence. With her character’s story arc slated to develop further in the next two movies, which are also based on author Kevin Kwan’s Crazy Rich Asians trilogy, no wonder fans are excited to see what Kitty gets up to next.