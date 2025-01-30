Large pores, blemishes, uneven skin tone: How to choose a foundation for different skincare concerns
Finding your shade is just the beginning. Here’s how to pick a foundation that works for your skin and tackles specific concerns.
Finding your perfect foundation match isn’t just about nailing your shade – though that’s a crucial first step. The real game-changer? Picking a formula that does more than cover imperfections. Whether it’s blurring large pores, managing oily shine, or hydrating dry patches, the right foundation can address your unique concerns while keeping your complexion flawless.
Thankfully, today’s foundations are tailored for specific skin issues. Here are our top picks, plus tips to help you achieve your best base yet.
FOR LARGE PORES
Repeat after us: Pores are normal. That said, we don’t have to let them steal the spotlight. While you can’t make large pores disappear, you can blur them into oblivion with the right products and techniques.
To achieve a poreless, airbrushed look, start with proper skin prep. Hydrated skin is smoother and creates a better base for makeup. Layer a silicone-based primer to “fill in” pores and fine lines for a silky-smooth canvas.
Opt for matte or satin-finish formulas – anything too dewy will highlight texture – to blur and smooth the appearance of pores. Look for ingredients like niacinamide to refine texture or silica for mattifying properties. Buff your foundation in circular motions with a fluffy brush, and finish with a light dusting of translucent powder for that soft-focus effect.
Try: NARS Soft Matte Complete Foundation, S$62
Available at NARS boutiques and counters.
Try: Gucci Beauty Eternite De Beaute Foundation SPF 15, S$105
Available at Gucci Beauty boutiques and counters.
FOR ACNE-PRONE SKIN
Acne-prone skin needs a foundation that multitasks – specifically, covering breakouts while preventing new ones. Look for formulas labelled “noncomedogenic” and with zit-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid to gently exfoliate and unclog pores, or niacinamide to soothe inflammation and regulate sebum production.
Choose your formula wisely: Liquids and creams for dry skin, mattifying powders for oily skin. Whatever you pick, go for buildable coverage to avoid that cakey look. Start with thin layers, blending each one thoroughly for a natural finish and spot-conceal problem areas with a high-coverage concealer for extra precision.
Try: Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup SPH 10, S$82
Available at Estee Lauder boutiques and counters.
Try: L'Oreal Paris Infaillible 24H Freshwear Foundation in a Powder, S$34.30
Available at watsons.com.sg.
FOR OILY SKIN
Choose mattifying and long-wearing formulas that can hold up against shine and humidity. Avoid foundations with heavy oils or pore-clogging ingredients like silicones and lanolin. If you’re prone to breakouts, look for actives like salicylic acid to fight pimples.
Matte foundations tend to set quickly, so speed is key. Dab small amounts on areas needing the most coverage and blend outward using a damp beauty sponge or a flat, dense brush.
Skip the temptation to pile on powder, which leads an unflattering, cakey mask. Instead, lock in your look with a mattifying setting spray and keep blotting papers handy to control shine throughout the day.
Try: Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation, S$78
Available at Shiseido boutiques and counters
Try: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, S$63
Available at sephora.sg.
FOR DRY SKIN
Dry skin girlies, here’s how to kick off your dewy era. Start with a rich, nourishing moisturiser and hydrating primer to create a smooth, plump canvas for makeup application. In general, cream or liquid formulas with a luminous finish work best for parched skin. Seek out formulas with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or squalane, which lock in moisture and create a radiant glow.
When applying, use a damp beauty sponge to lightly build coverage without clinging to dry patches – and don’t get carried away with over-blending! Skip heavy powders, which can sap the life out of your glow. Use a hydrating setting spray for a fresh, dewy finish instead. Bonus tip: Keep a facial mist in your bag for midday touch-ups.
Try: Chanel Les Beige Healthy Glow Foundation, S$101
Available at Chanel Beauty boutiques and counters.
Try: Jung Saem Mool Essential Skin Nuder Cushion, S$52
Available at Jung Saem Mool boutiques.
FOR MATURE SKIN
As we age, our skin undergoes changes that can affect how foundation behaves on the skin. While dry skin can also feel tight or flaky, mature skin often faces additional concerns like fine lines, loss of elasticity, and a decrease in natural radiance. Fortunately, the right foundation can restore a youthful, glowing finish to your complexion.
Both mature and dry skin need hydration, but mature skin also benefits from ingredients that firm and smooth. In addition to moisturising agents, look for foundations with peptides or collagen-boosting ingredients that help improve elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines.
Matte formulas can settle into wrinkles and emphasise imperfect texture. Instead, go for a lightweight formula with a dewy finish and buildable, soft-focus coverage that blurs imperfections while keeping your skin feeling breathable.
Try: Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation, S$99
Available at ishopchangi.com.
FOR SENSITIVE SKIN
Sensitive skin isn’t technically a skin type – it’s more like an extra challenge that any skin type can face. Whether your skin is dry, oily, or somewhere in between, sensitive skin needs a little extra TLC to avoid irritation from everyday factors that most people’s skin can handle.
To play it safe, stick to fragrance-free, hypoallergenic formulas with soothing ingredients like aloe vera or centella asiatica to calm redness and inflammation.
Start with a barrier-strengthening moisturiser containing ceramides to improve resilience and hydration. When using a new foundation, always patch-test on a small area of your skin before applying it all over your face. For application, use clean tools like a damp beauty sponge to minimise friction and reduce the risk of irritation. Keep layers light – less is definitely more here.
Try: Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation SPF 20, S$76
Available at Clinique boutiques and counters.
Try: It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare, S$71
Available at sephora.sg.
FOR UNEVEN SKIN TONE
Whether you’re dealing with hyperpigmentation, redness, or dull patches, you need a foundation that delivers both coverage and corrective benefits. Look for medium to full coverage formulas infused with pigments that neutralise discolouration and even out your complexion.
Foundations or CC creams with green pigments can counteract redness, while peach or orange tones help brighten dark spots or under-eye circles. Bonus points if the product includes brightening ingredients like vitamin C or liquorice root extract to gradually fade dark spots.
For a more flawless finish, apply a colour-correcting primer before your foundation. This adds an extra layer of neutralising power, ensuring your foundation stays put while maintaining an even tone.
Try: Bobbi Brown Skin Corrector Stick, S$64