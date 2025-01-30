Large pores, blemishes, uneven skin tone: How to choose a foundation for different skincare concerns

Finding your perfect foundation match isn’t just about nailing your shade – though that’s a crucial first step. The real game-changer? Picking a formula that does more than cover imperfections. Whether it’s blurring large pores, managing oily shine, or hydrating dry patches, the right foundation can address your unique concerns while keeping your complexion flawless.

Thankfully, today’s foundations are tailored for specific skin issues. Here are our top picks, plus tips to help you achieve your best base yet.

FOR LARGE PORES

Repeat after us: Pores are normal. That said, we don’t have to let them steal the spotlight. While you can’t make large pores disappear, you can blur them into oblivion with the right products and techniques.

To achieve a poreless, airbrushed look, start with proper skin prep. Hydrated skin is smoother and creates a better base for makeup. Layer a silicone-based primer to “fill in” pores and fine lines for a silky-smooth canvas.

Opt for matte or satin-finish formulas – anything too dewy will highlight texture – to blur and smooth the appearance of pores. Look for ingredients like niacinamide to refine texture or silica for mattifying properties. Buff your foundation in circular motions with a fluffy brush, and finish with a light dusting of translucent powder for that soft-focus effect.

Try: NARS Soft Matte Complete Foundation, S$62