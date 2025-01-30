Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Style & Beauty

Large pores, blemishes, uneven skin tone: How to choose a foundation for different skincare concerns
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Style & Beauty

Large pores, blemishes, uneven skin tone: How to choose a foundation for different skincare concerns

Finding your shade is just the beginning. Here’s how to pick a foundation that works for your skin and tackles specific concerns.

Large pores, blemishes, uneven skin tone: How to choose a foundation for different skincare concerns

How to choose the right foundation. (Art: Jasper Loh)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Chin Chih Lin
Chin Chih Lin
30 Jan 2025 07:21AM (Updated: 30 Jan 2025 07:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Finding your perfect foundation match isn’t just about nailing your shade – though that’s a crucial first step. The real game-changer? Picking a formula that does more than cover imperfections. Whether it’s blurring large pores, managing oily shine, or hydrating dry patches, the right foundation can address your unique concerns while keeping your complexion flawless.

Thankfully, today’s foundations are tailored for specific skin issues. Here are our top picks, plus tips to help you achieve your best base yet.

FOR LARGE PORES

Repeat after us: Pores are normal. That said, we don’t have to let them steal the spotlight. While you can’t make large pores disappear, you can blur them into oblivion with the right products and techniques.

To achieve a poreless, airbrushed look, start with proper skin prep. Hydrated skin is smoother and creates a better base for makeup. Layer a silicone-based primer to “fill in” pores and fine lines for a silky-smooth canvas.

Opt for matte or satin-finish formulas – anything too dewy will highlight texture – to blur and smooth the appearance of pores. Look for ingredients like niacinamide to refine texture or silica for mattifying properties. Buff your foundation in circular motions with a fluffy brush, and finish with a light dusting of translucent powder for that soft-focus effect.

Try: NARS Soft Matte Complete Foundation, S$62

NARS Soft Matte Complete Foundation. (Art: Jasper Loh, photo: NARS)

Available at NARS boutiques and counters.

Try: Gucci Beauty Eternite De Beaute Foundation SPF 15, S$105

Gucci Beauty Eternite De Beaute Foundation SPF 15. (Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Gucci Beauty)

Available at Gucci Beauty boutiques and counters. 

FOR ACNE-PRONE SKIN

Acne-prone skin needs a foundation that multitasks – specifically, covering breakouts while preventing new ones. Look for formulas labelled “noncomedogenic” and with zit-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid to gently exfoliate and unclog pores, or niacinamide to soothe inflammation and regulate sebum production.

Choose your formula wisely: Liquids and creams for dry skin, mattifying powders for oily skin. Whatever you pick, go for buildable coverage to avoid that cakey look. Start with thin layers, blending each one thoroughly for a natural finish and spot-conceal problem areas with a high-coverage concealer for extra precision.

Try: Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup SPH 10, S$82

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup SPH 10. (Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Estee Lauder)

Available at Estee Lauder boutiques and counters. 

Try: L'Oreal Paris Infaillible 24H Freshwear Foundation in a Powder, S$34.30

L'Oreal Paris Infaillible 24H Freshwear Foundation in a Powder. (Art: Jasper Loh, photo: L'Oreal)

Available at watsons.com.sg.

FOR OILY SKIN

Choose mattifying and long-wearing formulas that can hold up against shine and humidity. Avoid foundations with heavy oils or pore-clogging ingredients like silicones and lanolin. If you’re prone to breakouts, look for actives like salicylic acid to fight pimples.

Matte foundations tend to set quickly, so speed is key. Dab small amounts on areas needing the most coverage and blend outward using a damp beauty sponge or a flat, dense brush.

Skip the temptation to pile on powder, which leads an unflattering, cakey mask. Instead, lock in your look with a mattifying setting spray and keep blotting papers handy to control shine throughout the day.

Try: Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation, S$78

Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation. (Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Shiseido)

Available at Shiseido boutiques and counters

Try: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, S$63

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation. (Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Fenty Beauty)

Available at sephora.sg.

FOR DRY SKIN

Dry skin girlies, here’s how to kick off your dewy era. Start with a rich, nourishing moisturiser and hydrating primer to create a smooth, plump canvas for makeup application. In general, cream or liquid formulas with a luminous finish work best for parched skin. Seek out formulas with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or squalane, which lock in moisture and create a radiant glow.

When applying, use a damp beauty sponge to lightly build coverage without clinging to dry patches – and don’t get carried away with over-blending! Skip heavy powders, which can sap the life out of your glow. Use a hydrating setting spray for a fresh, dewy finish instead. Bonus tip: Keep a facial mist in your bag for midday touch-ups.

Try: Chanel Les Beige Healthy Glow Foundation, S$101

Chanel Les Beige Healthy Glow Foundation. (Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Chanel Beauty)

Available at Chanel Beauty boutiques and counters.

Try: Jung Saem Mool Essential Skin Nuder Cushion, S$52

Jung Saem Mool Essential Skin Nuder Cushion. (Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Jung Saem Mool)

Available at Jung Saem Mool boutiques.

FOR MATURE SKIN

As we age, our skin undergoes changes that can affect how foundation behaves on the skin. While dry skin can also feel tight or flaky, mature skin often faces additional concerns like fine lines, loss of elasticity, and a decrease in natural radiance. Fortunately, the right foundation can restore a youthful, glowing finish to your complexion.

Both mature and dry skin need hydration, but mature skin also benefits from ingredients that firm and smooth. In addition to moisturising agents, look for foundations with peptides or collagen-boosting ingredients that help improve elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Matte formulas can settle into wrinkles and emphasise imperfect texture. Instead, go for a lightweight formula with a dewy finish and buildable, soft-focus coverage that blurs imperfections while keeping your skin feeling breathable.

Try: Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation, S$99

Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation. (Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Hourglass)

Available at sephora.sg.

Try: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, S$91

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. (Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Giorgio Armani)

Available at ishopchangi.com.

FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

Sensitive skin isn’t technically a skin type – it’s more like an extra challenge that any skin type can face. Whether your skin is dry, oily, or somewhere in between, sensitive skin needs a little extra TLC to avoid irritation from everyday factors that most people’s skin can handle.

To play it safe, stick to fragrance-free, hypoallergenic formulas with soothing ingredients like aloe vera or centella asiatica to calm redness and inflammation.

Start with a barrier-strengthening moisturiser containing ceramides to improve resilience and hydration. When using a new foundation, always patch-test on a small area of your skin before applying it all over your face. For application, use clean tools like a damp beauty sponge to minimise friction and reduce the risk of irritation. Keep layers light – less is definitely more here.

Try: Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation SPF 20, S$76

Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation SPF 20. (Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Clinique)

Available at Clinique boutiques and counters.

Try: It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare, S$71

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare. (Art: Jasper Loh, photo: It Cosmetics)

Available at sephora.sg.

FOR UNEVEN SKIN TONE

Whether you’re dealing with hyperpigmentation, redness, or dull patches, you need a foundation that delivers both coverage and corrective benefits. Look for medium to full coverage formulas infused with pigments that neutralise discolouration and even out your complexion.

Foundations or CC creams with green pigments can counteract redness, while peach or orange tones help brighten dark spots or under-eye circles. Bonus points if the product includes brightening ingredients like vitamin C or liquorice root extract to gradually fade dark spots.

For a more flawless finish, apply a colour-correcting primer before your foundation. This adds an extra layer of neutralising power, ensuring your foundation stays put while maintaining an even tone.

Try: Bobbi Brown Skin Corrector Stick, S$64

Bobbi Brown Skin Corrector Stick. (Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Bobbi Brown)

Available at sephora.sg.

Try: Lumene CC Colour Correcting Cream SPF20, S$38

Lumene CC Colour Correcting Cream SPF20. (Art: Jasper Loh, photo: Lumene)

Available at lookfantastic.com.

Source: CNA/yy

Related Topics

Beauty Makeup acne anti-ageing

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement