Receive a Kipling S$50 voucher when you donate a pre-loved bag to SCWO

From now till Oct 31, Kipling Singapore is collecting pre-loved bags for donation to Singapore Council of Women's Organizations (SCWO) in support of children and women who are victims of domestic violence.

Kipling is collecting any pre-loved bags for donation to the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations (SCWO) as part of their “Give Bag, Give Love” campaign. (Photo: Kipling Singapore)

Genevieve Sarah Loh
Genevieve Sarah Loh
10 Oct 2021 09:14PM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 09:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Kipling has once again teamed up with the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations (SCWO) on their “Give Bag, Give Love” campaign. The popular Belgium accessories brand is collecting any pre-loved bags for donation in support of children and women who are victims of domestic violence.

Drop by any Kipling boutique in Singapore with any pre-loved bag of any brand (as long as it’s in good working condition) and receive a S$50 voucher for your donation. This campaign will run till Oct 31.

Kipling’s design team took leftover fabrics to create something brand new which resulted in The K.Limited Collection. (Photo: Kipling)

Committed to lightening its carbon footprint on the planet, Kipling has made it their brand mission to re-imagine their designs, rethink the materials used and repurpose energy, all in the bid to looking towards more sustainable manufacturing solutions for the future.

Along with the current “Give Bag, Give Love” campaign, Kipling has also launched a new K.Limited collection which features bags created from leftover fabrics.

Joining the ranks of the brand’s other responsibly made collections like the Coca-Cola Collection and Hot Air Tote Bag, this casual colour block collection is all about upcycling with style.

From backpacks to tote bags and bumbags, this thoughtfully designed collection plays on cleverly combining colours and leftover materials while creating something entirely new with as little waste as possible.

Global Vice President of Product and Design, Denielle Wolfe explained in a statement: “Design provides a unique, yet challenging opportunity to rethink the impact we want to have on our planet’s valuable resources. Quality, timeless design and utility are all things we need to factor in if we want to make a positive contribution. We know there is no easy answer, but we are committed to doing more.”

Kipling’s Give Bag, Give Love campaign and K.Limited Collection is available at all Kipling stores islandwide.

Source: CNA/gl

