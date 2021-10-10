Receive a Kipling S$50 voucher when you donate a pre-loved bag to SCWO

Kipling has once again teamed up with the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations (SCWO) on their “Give Bag, Give Love” campaign. The popular Belgium accessories brand is collecting any pre-loved bags for donation in support of children and women who are victims of domestic violence.

Drop by any Kipling boutique in Singapore with any pre-loved bag of any brand (as long as it’s in good working condition) and receive a S$50 voucher for your donation. This campaign will run till Oct 31.