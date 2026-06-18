Can perfume help you feel better? The rise of mood-enhancing fragrances explained

Pogaru echoed this: “Scent has an ability to transport us somewhere else almost instantly – and in a world that feels increasingly digital and fast-moving, that matters. People want scents that reflect who they are, where they’ve come from and the lives they actually live.”

Calvert believes the popularity of mood-enhancing fragrances reflects both a genuine emotional need and savvy positioning by brands.

“There’s a genuine backdrop of stress here, and younger people especially are feeling it,” she said. “Constant connection, social media, a steady drip of bad news and geopolitical worry all add up to a generation that’s more openly looking for ways to self-soothe.”

She also noted that the rituals surrounding fragrance can become part of the effect itself. “Take a scent, call it ‘calm’, wrap it in a little ritual – pause, breathe, apply – and you’ve recruited the person’s expectation and the comfort of routine,” she said. “The ritual itself is soothing, almost regardless of what’s in the bottle.”

HOW TO HARNESS THE BENEFITS OF SCENT

Regardless of how a fragrance is marketed, scent is often most powerful when used with intention.

Lian encouraged people to think of fragrance less as an accessory and more as a ritual. Instead of choosing scents solely for occasions, she suggested assigning certain fragrances to particular emotional states or moments throughout the day. “For example, one fragrance for quiet mornings, another for creative work, another for evenings when you want to unwind,” she said. “Over time, scent becomes almost like an emotional bookmark.”

The key, she believes, is consistency. “Wearing a particular fragrance during moments of calm, reflection or confidence can slowly strengthen emotional connections to that scent.”

The power of fragrance, then, may not lie in its ability to instantly transform how we feel – but in the memories, associations and rituals we build around it over time. And whether that’s called aromatherapy, functional fragrance or simply perfume, there’s something worth pausing for in a quiet room, a familiar scent rising from warm skin, and the small ceremony of choosing how you want to feel.

FROM COMFORT TO CONFIDENCE: 5 MOOD-LED SCENTS TO EXPLORE

For focus and clarity: Aesop Virere, S$218 (50ml)