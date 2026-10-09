7 reasons why G-Dragon is still K-pop’s ultimate fashion icon, 20 years on

This year also marks BigBang’s 20th anniversary (they’re set to perform at the National Stadium in October as part of their reunion tour), renewing appreciation for the group’s musical legacy – and its frontman’s enduring hold on fashion.

That influence sits within a much bigger phenomenon. Pinterest says global searches for “K-pop style” increased 19 per cent year on year, as fans increasingly turn to artists not just for entertainment, but for ideas about how to dress and express themselves.

“People rarely stop at the artist themselves,” Ayumi Nakajima, Pinterest’s senior director of content partnerships (APAC), told CNA Lifestyle over email. “They often start with a look they like, then explore ideas, save inspiration and shape it into something that reflects their own style.”

G-Dragon has been doing this for two decades – turning his own fashion instincts into a cultural influence that stretches well beyond K-pop. Here are seven reasons why he’s one of the genre’s most influential fashion icons.