What does Gabrielle Chanel’s favourite camellia flower have to do with anti-ageing?

The camellia – the favourite bloom of Gabrielle Chanel and an emblem of her fashion house, is not just beloved for its clean lines and elegance.

Beyond its aesthetic beauty, the flower possesses exceptional benefits when used as an ingredient in skincare formulas. The extract of the red camellia flower, in particular, is found to have skin-revitalising effects that help to prevent and correct the five signs of ageing – naturally, they have been harnessed by Chanel for a new beauty line that includes skincare and makeup products.

THE RESTORATIVE POWER OF THE RED CAMELLIA FLOWER