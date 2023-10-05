Did you know 1,000 jasmine flowers are used to produce a 30ml bottle of Chanel N°5 perfume?

Gabrielle Chanel famously declared that “a woman who doesn’t wear perfume has no future”. And so the fashion doyenne called on Russian-French perfumer Earnest Beaux to create a signature scent with the simple brief that it should be "a woman's perfume with the scent of a woman".

Yet it took the master perfumer five attempts before winning the mademoiselle’s seal of approval. Hence, the name Chanel N°5. Fate would have it that the now-renowned fragrance was launched on May 5, 1921.

But what exactly was in the fifth prototype that reeled the mademoiselle in?

Jasmine flowers. Lots and lots of it.